Trump sued by USAID workers as Project 2025 architect confirmed in powerful cabinet position: Live
Russell Vought approved to lead influential Office of Management and Budget
Donald Trump is being sued by unions representing United States Agency for International Development (USAID) workers, following an unprecedented attack against the humanitarian agency, which supports dozens of life-saving missions in more than 100 countries.
Thousands of USAID employees are imminently expected to lose their jobs as Trump’s administration, under Elon Musk’s guidance, makes visceral cuts across government agencies.
Meanwhile, the Senate has moved to confirm Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead the powerful Office of Management and Budget, welcoming an official who has plotted the massive expansion of Trump’s power into one of the most influential positions in government.
Elsewhere, the president has signed an executive order issuing sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.
Trump’s order accuses the ICC of “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel” and imposes visa and financial sanctions on anyone working on court probes of U.S. citizens or allies.
In other developments, the president’s government buyout offer has been temporarily blocked, giving hundreds of thousands of federal workers more time to decide to take eight months of pay in exchange for their resignation or early retirement.
Trump DOJ ending task force targeting Kremlin oligarchs with sanctions
The president’s administration is ending a task force focused on enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs, which was formed in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 to target wealthy businessmen with close ties to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin to exert pressure in the hope of bringing the war to an end.
It was one of a raft of orders issued by new Attorney General Pam Bondi on her first day in office on Wednesday.
A memo stated that the group, called Task Force KleptoCapture, would come to an end as the agency’s focus moves on to going after drug cartels and international gangs.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump DOJ ending task force targeting Kremlin oligarchs with sanctions
‘What you will see is a sharp decline in the pace of charges that target facilitators that are specific to Russia,’ says former task force leader
USAID to be hacked from 14,000 workers to just 294 as Trump team shreds humanitarian agency
Here’s more from Alex Woodward on the hacking and slashing of the poor old United States Agency for International Development, which has been branded a “criminal organization” by Elon Musk and targeted for death by a thousand cuts.
USAID workforce to be slashed to just 294 employees: report
Trump’s rapid dismantling of crucial global relief agency has scrambled aid workers worldwide
Iran denounces ‘bullying’ U.S. after first Trump sanctions target its ships
Tehran has accused Washington of acting illegitimately and bullying it after Donald Trump's administration began imposing sanctions on its ships in order to stifle its oil trade.
The U.S. blacklisted three ships, an Indian master, shipowners and managers on Thursday, according to TradeWinds, in the first targeting of Iranian shipping under Trump.
The listing came after the new president signed an executive order calling for the revival of his first-term policy of imposing “maximum pressure” on Iran.
Trump announces sanctions on International Criminal Court for ‘targeting’ U.S. and Israel
The president has signed an executive order issuing sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.
The president’s order accuses the ICC of “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel” and imposes visa and financial sanctions on anyone working on court probes of U.S. citizens or allies.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Trump announces sanctions on International Criminal Court for ‘targeting’ US, Israel
President accuses ICC of ‘illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel’
Project 2025 architect confirmed as head of powerful Office of Management and Budget
The Senate yesterday confirmed Russell Vought to lead the powerful Office of Management and Budget, welcoming an official who has plotted the massive expansion of Donald Trump’s power into one of the most influential positions in the government.
Vought, the architect of the controversial right-wing playbook Project 2025, was confirmed on a party-line vote of 53-47.
With the Senate chamber full, Democrats repeatedly tried to speak as they cast their “no” votes to give their reasons for voting against Vought. But they were relentlessly gavelled into silence.
The vote came after Democrats had exhausted their only remaining tool to stonewall a nomination – holding the Senate floor throughout the previous night and day with a series of speeches in which they warned that Vought was Trump’s “most dangerous nominee.”
Project 2025 architect Russell Vought confirmed to head of powerful Budget Office
Senator Chuck Schumer called Vought the ‘most radical nominee, who has the most extreme agenda’ and now heads the ‘most important agency in Washington’
Donald Trump sued by USAID workers union for shutting down global aid agency
Good morning!
Donald Trump is being sued by unions representing United States Agency for International Development (USAID) workers, following an unprecedented attack against the humanitarian agency, which supports dozens of life-saving missions in more than 100 countries.
Thousands of USAID employees are imminently expected to lose their jobs as Trump’s administration, under Elon Musk’s guidance, makes visceral cuts across government agencies.
Here’s Alex Woodward’s report.
Government workers union sues Trump for shutting down USAID
Trump administration’s actions already triggered a ‘global humanitarian crisis,’ lawsuit states
Americans stockpile eggs as stores are left with empty shelves amid bird flu outbreaks
With fewer shells on shelves, customers are scrambling for new ways to get their egg fix.
Due to the bird flu outbreak, there are millions fewer hens, meaning way fewer eggs. Frustrated shoppers across the country have even started posting videos of empty shelves where eggs once lay.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Americans stockpile eggs as stores are left with empty shelves amid bird flu outbreak
Some stores have placed limits on how many cartons customers can buy in one go
Indiana looks to add 33 counties from Illinois that voted to leave the state
Indiana has looked at adding 33 counties from Illinois that signaled they want to leave the state - which could lead to whole new maps of the U.S.
Indiana House Republicans have listed embracing the counties from neighboring Illinois as one of their top 2025 legislative session priorities. House Speaker Todd Huston said Thursday that Republicans are considering the proposal after roughly a third of counties in the Prairie state voted to break away.
If successful, it will drastically alter the map for Illinoisans.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Indiana looks to add 33 counties from Illinois that voted to leave the state
Republicans are considering the proposal after roughly a third of counties in the Prairie state voted to break away
Staffer for Musk’s DOGE resigns over racist social media posts
One of the two staffers for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency who was granted access to the US Treasury’s sensitive payment system has resigned from his post after the White House was asked about his history of racist social media posts, including advocating for repealing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Marko Elez, a 25-year-old programmer who was brought into government service by the world’s wealthiest man, had a profile on X (formerly Twitter), the social media site owned by Musk, featuring posts in which he said he supported a “eugenic immigration policy” and made other racist statements.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, D.C.
Staffer for Musk’s DOGE quits over racist social media posts that advocated eugenics
Marko Elez was one of two DOGE staffers granted access to the Treasury Department’s payment system
Report: USAID to be hacked from 14,000 workers to just 294 as Trump team shreds humanitarian agency
Only 294 employees with the United States Agency for International Development have been deemed essential among 14,000 global staff members, according to CBS News.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly said that crucial health and humanitarian aid will continue, following threats from Donald Trump and Elon Musk to dissolve the entire agency, but the administration intends to decimate its size, including limiting staff to only 12 people in Africa.
Alex Woodward reports.
USAID workforce to be slashed to just 294 employees: report
Trump’s rapid dismantling of crucial global relief agency has scrambled aid workers worldwide
