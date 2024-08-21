Support truly

Michelle Obama took the stage at the second night of the Democratic National Convention, prompting Fox News hosts to praise the former first lady’s speech – while Donald Trump’s son Eric called it “unwatchable.”

The former first lady delivered a powerful speech at the DNC in Chicago on Tuesday night. She decried Trump as a misogynist and racist while hailing Kamala Harris as a beacon of hope: “Hope is making a comeback.”

Her speech was so moving that it prompted the next speaker — her husband, former president Barack Obama — to admit: “I am the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama.”

Even Fox News hosts couldn’t deny her praise.

Fox News host Bret Baier gushed: “Barack Obama, essentially showing this crowd why he is still such a star inside the Democratic Party, but perhaps, perhaps overshadowed by his wife, the former First Lady Michelle Obama, who had an amazing speech that got this crowd on their feet.”

Michelle Obama speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. She earned the praise of Fox News hosts while Eric Trump called her speech ‘unwatchable’ ( Getty Images )

Brit Hume, a Fox news political analyst, chimed in: “I think the speech of the night was Michelle Obama. She is an extraordinarily impressive woman…You can see why members of the Democratic party are always hoping she’ll step in and run for president.”

While the conservative commentator wondered why “a product of Princeton and Harvard Law School, an elite law firm, the first lady of the United States with a magnificent house on Martha’s Vineyard” is “so hopeless all the time and has to have her hope revived,” he conceded that the former first lady’s performance was “just terrific.”

Contributor and former Congressman Harold Ford Jr also said he believed Michelle’s speech stole the show, calling it “the best” of the night.

Meanwhile, Trump’s son Eric Trump took to X to offer an unpopular opinion: “This is unwatchable…”

As of Wednesday morning, Donald Trump has yet to comment on the Obamas’ speeches. Instead, ahead of when they spoke, the Republican nominee said he “respected” the couple.

“I like him. I think he’s a nice gentleman,” Trump told CNN on Tuesday. He bashed some of Obama’s trade policies before saying, “But I happen to like him. I respect him and I respect his wife.”

During her speech, Michelle Obama bashed his stance on health care, restriction of reproductive freedoms and penchant for telling falsehoods. She also dug into Trump’s divisive rhetoric.

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” she said. “His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black.”

The former first lady added: “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?”