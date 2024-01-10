Melania Trump’s mother dies age 78

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of former first lady Melania Trump has died at the age of 78 after an illness.

Ms Trump, who is married to former US president Donald Trump, said on Monday night that her mother Amalija Knavs had passed away.

Mr Trump had previously told supporters that his wife was busy caring for her mother in a “great hospital” in Miami, explaining her absence from the family’s Christmas photos and New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

Knavs was 78 years old, according to public records.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” said Ms Trump in a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law.

“We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

Both of Ms Trump’s parents reportedly became US citizens in 2018 in a special ceremony in New York City, having emigrated from the family’s native Slovenia.