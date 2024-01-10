Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Melania Trump’s mother dies age 78

The former first lady hailed Amalija Knavs as ‘a strong woman who always carried hersel with grace, warmth, and dignity’

Io Dodds
Wednesday 10 January 2024 02:30
Comments
(The Independent)

The mother of former first lady Melania Trump has died at the age of 78 after an illness.

Ms Trump, who is married to former US president Donald Trump, said on Monday night that her mother Amalija Knavs had passed away.

Mr Trump had previously told supporters that his wife was busy caring for her mother in a “great hospital” in Miami, explaining her absence from the family’s Christmas photos and New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

Knavs was 78 years old, according to public records.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” said Ms Trump in a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law.

“We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

Both of Ms Trump’s parents reportedly became US citizens in 2018 in a special ceremony in New York City, having emigrated from the family’s native Slovenia.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in