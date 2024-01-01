Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former First Lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knav, is reportedly "very ill," according to Donald Trump.

Mr Trump revealed his mother-in-law was suffering from some kind of malady when he was asked why his wife had not accompanied him to a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, according to Page Six.

“Melania—great First Lady, so popular, the people love her—she's now in a hospital with her mother," he said in a video clip that was shared on X/Twitter. "Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering."

Mr Trump told the New Year's crowd that his wife "sends her love."

"But she's been very ill, so I just want to say 'hello' to the First Lady—we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital—and hopefully they'll be ok, but it's a tough one, it's a very tough one," he said. "She knows probably about 95 per cent of the people in this room. We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible.”

Ms Trump was also absent from a Trump family Christmas photo taken earlier this year. She was reportedly caring for her 78-year-old mother, according to Page Six, citing a source close to the situation.

Another unnamed source told Fox News Digital that Ms Trump has "always been very devoted to her entire family."

“It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother," the source said.

Ms Trump has been largely absent from the public eye since the end of Mr Trump's presidency. She attended Rosalyn Carter's funeral alongside other former First Ladies in November, and a month later participated in a swearing-in ceremony at the National Archives.

She has not been present at Mr Trump's campaign appearances or in his media interviews since he left office.

Ms Trump did, however, endorse her husband's candidacy during a Fox News interview in May, telling the broadcaster that he was looking forward to "restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength."