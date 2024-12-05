Melania Trump fans can have a private dinner with her. It could cost up to $2 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fans of Melania Trump can have a private dinner with her and the president-elect — if they are willing to shell out up to $2 million for the honor.

The incoming first lady is likely to spend most of her time away from the White House during Donald Trump’s second term, according to a report last month, but she is making an appearance at a candlelit dinner donors can attend if their price is right.

A Trump Vance Inaugural Committee flier obtained by the New York Times and prospectus seen by Axios reports that donors can enjoy an “elegant and intimate dinner with President Donald J. Trump and Mrs Melania Trump” on January 19 if they cut a personal check for $1 million or raise $2 million.

The dinner with the Trumps is described as “the pinnacle event” of the inauguration.

The top tier inauguration package – seen by Axios – for donors who give $1 million or raise $2 million also includes a dinner with Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha, tickets to the glitzy black-tie Starlight Ball on January 20, a cabinet reception with Trump’s hopeful nominees, four hotel rooms, and six tickets to the swearing-in ceremony.

open image in gallery Donors can enjoy a candlelit dinner with Melania and the president-elect if they pay ( AFP via Getty Images )

Other packages are available with varying levels of access to the above events, though the dinner with Vance and his wife is only for donors of the highest tier. The lowest priced package is between $50,000 and $100,000.

The invite noted that there are no limits on the donations made to the inaugural committee, the Times reports, but gifts over $200 are disclosed to the Federal Election Commission.

The taxpayer funds inaugural events at the Capitol, including the swearing-in ceremony and the inaugural luncheon. But the president-elect must raise money from private donors for the inaugural parade, concerts and the ball.

In 2012, Barack Obama’s inaugural committee offered corporations who gave $1 million access to an array of inaugural festivities, the Times reported. And during Obama’s first inauguration, his committee raised at least $53 million from donors.

open image in gallery Donald Trump at his first inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s inaugural committee was accepting $500,000 in donations from individuals and $1 million from corporations for his virtual ceremony in 2021, CNN reported at the time.

While it appears that Melania will be attending the inauguration, the returning first lady has made it clear that “this time is different” as she prepares to carve out her role as FLOTUS with four years of experience under her belt.

Kate Bennett, former CNN White House correspondent and author of Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography, noted that Melania can “be as active in the East Wing or as inactive as she cares to be.”

Melania will spend most of her time between New York City, where her 18-year-old son Barron is studying at NYU, and Palm Beach, Florida, sources familiar with her plans told CNN.