An Instagram post by first lady Melania Trump features a hit song by Bad Bunny, despite Donald Trump’s furious outburst at the singer’s Super Bowl halftime performance, which the president called “a slap in the face to our country.”

The post on the first lady’s official FLOTUS and personal Instagram accounts, shared Saturday, showcased the strapless black and white dress she wore for Trump’s inaugural ball in January 2025, set to the Puerto Rican megastar’s “DtMF.”

Melania was posting about the dress she donated to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History’s First Ladies collection at an event in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

“This black and white masterpiece showcases America’s pure spirit of originality, superior engineering, and boundless creativity,” Melania captioned the post, accompanied by the song from Bad Bunny’s Grammy-winning album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was the first male solo Latin artist to perform the Super Bowl’s halftime show and the first to perform a set entirely in Spanish.

open image in gallery An Instagram post by first lady Melania Trump features a hit song by Bad Bunny, despite the president’s furious outburst over the singer’s Super Bowl performance ( AFP via Getty Images )

The president and his supporters furiously reacted to the performance, where the artist celebrated Puerto Rico and Latino culture in a huge display of pan-American unity in the face of Trump’s anti-immigration agenda.

Melania’s Instagram followers appeared divided on the song choice.

“I think ur [sic] husband doesn't like his songs,” one person replied. Another noted “the audacity to use this song.”

“How hilarious that she's using a Bad Bunny song,” someone else chimed in.

open image in gallery The first lady was promoting the display of her inaugural gown at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History’s First Ladies collection ( Getty Images )

Others questioned whether Melania could be making a dig at her husband.

“Using a Bad Bunny song after all the uproar from MAGA? Or are you being facetious?” someone asked. “I can never tell with y'all.”

“melania what’s your game here,” another user said.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny delivered a performance that celebrated Puerto Rico and Latino culture in a huge display of pan-American unity in the face of Trump’s anti-immigration agenda ( AP )

Trump said the performance was “an affront to the greatness of America” in a lengthy rant on Truth Social shortly after the halftime show ended despite the fact that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and Bad Bunny is a U.S. citizen.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump raged. “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!” the president complained.

During Bad Bunny’s performance of “El Apagón,” the singer and dancers climbed on sparking power lines, alluding to corruption and inequality within the U.S. “commonwealth” and the island’s notoriously fragile infrastructure.

MAGA allies were so outraged by the NFL’s pick of Bad Bunny for the halftime show that they launched their own alternative.

Turning Point USA’s “All-American” Super Bowl halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock, was streamed online and drew around 6.1 million concurrent viewers. Bad Bunny’s performance drew 128.2 million viewers.