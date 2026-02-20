Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melania Trump said “it's incredible” to see her eye-catching inaugural ball gown on display at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History.

It's the second gown she has turned over to the First Ladies Collection at the museum, following the donation of her 2017 gown.

She continued the long-standing tradition Friday of first ladies donating their inaugural gowns when she handed over the strapless white and black-trimmed sheath and a black neckpiece adorned with a reproduction of a Harry Winston diamond brooch she wore on the night of Jan. 20, 2025. The ensemble was on display on a mannequin on stage.

She gave brief remarks about the gown, its meaning and her love of fashion design, and described it as more than a dress.

open image in gallery The first lady, a former fashion model, said the black and white in the gown ‘sets a mood rich with emotion’ ( AP )

“This is more than 50 years of education, experience, and wisdom realized with each thread, each stitch, each sharp edge,” she said.

“The meticulously formed black shape ‘Z’ on the front bodice summons decades of my early memories, life experiences, and influences. And, all of these stories are tucked deep within its crisp, strong seams — forever.”

The first lady, a former fashion model, said fashion design is another form of creative expression and that the black and white in the gown “sets a mood rich with emotion.”

open image in gallery Melania Trump and Herve Pierre, her longtime stylist and the designer of both of her gowns, came to see the gown in its see-through case ( AP )

“This dress speaks with a distinct point of view, a modern silhouette, bold and dignified, and ruthlessly chic,” she said.

After a short program, the mannequin was taken upstairs and added to the first ladies' exhibit, which features more than two dozen of their gowns.

Melania Trump and Herve Pierre, her longtime stylist and the designer of both of her gowns, came to see the gown in its see-through case.

“It's incredible. It's a historic moment," she said when a reporter asked how it felt to see the gown on display.

The museum was reopening to the public Friday afternoon.