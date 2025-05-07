Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six years after being booted from her high-profile gig at NBC News, which followed her departure as a Fox News primetime anchor, Megyn Kelly has firmly entrenched herself back near the top of the media industry as she now hosts one of the biggest podcasts in America.

According to new data from conservative media tracker The Righting, The Megyn Kelly Show has grown to the third-largest right-wing podcast in the industry, surpassing other popular online shows hosted by conservative mainstays like Glenn Beck and Matt Walsh.

Citing subscription growth on the Castbox platform, The Righting showed that Kelly’s podcast experienced a year-over-year growth of 176 percent during the first quarter of this year, which is the most the site has seen since it began tracking right-wing podcasts in 2021.

“The Megyn Kelly Show had 134,590 Castbox subscribers at the end of 2025’s first quarter, an increase of 85,800 compared to the same period in 2024,” The Righting noted. “It ranked as the program’s biggest quarterly surge ever.”

A year ago, Kelly’s podcast ranked 11th in The Righting’s top 20 conservative shows. Now, it sits in this place, trailing only the podcasts hosted by Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro and “manosphere” influencer Jordan Peterson.

Riding the MAGA wave of her recent embrace of Donald Trump, Megyn Kelly has seen her podcast grow to the third-largest in the conservative sphere. ( REUTERS )

Howard Polskin, the president of The Righting, attributed Kelly’s explosive growth to the former Fox News star’s explicit embrace of Donald Trump in recent years, which featured the one-time adversary of the president hugging him on a rally stage on the eve of the 2024 election. (Kelly, meanwhile, still describes herself as “independent” despite the on-stage Trump hug.)

“Since endorsing Donald Trump the night before the November 2024 election, the popularity of Megyn Kelly’s podcast has soared exponentially and it shows in hockey stick growth on the Castbox platform,” Polskin said. “There’s clearly a growing audience for her MAGA-friendly point-of-view and she has ridden the Trump wave perfectly since his January 20 inauguration. It’s no wonder that she is extending her brand and creating an entire podcast network with like-minded voices.”

Indeed, just a few years after Kelly appeared to be adrift in the media wilderness following her ignominious exit from NBC, the former primetime cable news anchor is now leading her own media company – a company she wants everyone to know has absolutely nothing to do with Fox News and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Earlier this spring, Kelly announced the launch of MK Media, a video and audio podcast network that has already brought on three creators to host shows on the platform – conservative influencer Link Lauren, Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, and political journalist Mark Halperin. An ABC News and NBC News veteran who also runs his own podcast network 2Way, Halperin has experienced a comeback in recent months after he was essentially ostracized from the industry following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

While Kelly’s show exploded in growth, obviously helped by her daily doses of culture war outrage aimed at critics of the president, other right-wing podcasts also saw a significant increase in subscribers year over year.

The Ben Shapiro Show, which leads the way with 749,742 subscribers per Castbox, grew 28 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s podcast. Meanwhile, posted subscription growth of 63 percent over the past year.