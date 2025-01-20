Megyn Kelly launches unprovoked attack on Jennifer Lopez at Trump victory rally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Megyn Kelly blasted Jennifer Lopez for “ruining marriages” during her speech at Donald Trump’s victory rally on Sunday (January 19).

The former Fox News journalist, 54, took the stage at the Washington D.C. Capitol One Arena to celebrate the President-elect’s return to the White House.

“The good news just keeps on coming. I woke up this morning, I was two inches taller, a pound thinner and I had skin like Jennifer Lopez,” Kelly told the crowd. “Speaking of J. Lo, how happy are you [that] her candidate lost? It’s so delightful.”

Last October, Lopez, 55, spoke at Kamala Harris’ Las Vegas rally, where she endorsed the Democratic nominee.

“These Hollywood celebrities who get up there and try and tell us how to vote, really. I mean like those celebrities who know nothing about anything,” the Megyn Kelly Show host continued.

“All J. Lo knows about what to do is ruin marriages. She’s an expert in that. Why did she have to try and ruin the country too? So goodbye J. Lo, it didn’t work out for you,” she added in an apparent reference to the pop star’s latest divorce from Ben Affleck.

Megyn Kelly bashes Jennifer Lopez for ‘ruining marriages’ ( Getty Images )

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck last August after two years of marriage, marking her fourth divorce. She has previously been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

The Independent has contacted Lopez’s representatives for comment.

Kelly went on to call out other A-list Harris supporters, including Meryl Streep and Oprah, before sinking her teeth into the Vice President, who she labeled the “fakest person involved.”

“[Harris] who pretended that she wasn’t the Border Czar, who pretended that she was middle class, who pretended that she was smart and the American people did not buy it,” she said. “Every time you turned around, this woman was doing something faker than the last.”

Trump later addressed the crowd, celebrating the “take back” of the country.

“Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride,” he said. “Bringing it all back. Once and for all we are going to end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment in Washington. A failed administration. We are not going to take it anymore.”

Trump is preparing to be sworn in as the 47th commander-in-chief of the United States.

“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success,” the Republican will say, according to pre-released excerpts of his speech.

“A tide of change is sweeping the country.”

On day one, the president-elect has plans in place to sign more than 200 executive orders — a record — covering everything from border security and energy, but will be forced to do so with only a quarter of the staff he needs.