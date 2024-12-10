Matt Gaetz suggests Luigi Mangione should join Cameo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Florida Congressman and ex-attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz has suggested that the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione, should join Cameo, the site where users can pay celebrities for personalized greetings.

“My female friends keep asking one question about the United CEO assassin: IS HE SINGLE?” Gaetz wrote on X on Monday night.

“Well, we know he doesn’t sell cameo appearances,” one platform user responded.

“He should. @BookCameo is awesome! Brings joy, raises money for charity,” Gaetz wrote back. The former Congressman is selling personalized videos on the platform for over $400.

Gaetz was President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general for eight days before he had to step down amid opposition from several GOP senators. That came following allegations against Gaetz of sex trafficking, sex with a minor, and illicit drug use, allegations the former Congressman has repeatedly rejected.

Mangione is facing a second-degree murder charge following the shooting in New York City with details about the shooting and a possible motive still emerging.

Mangione, 26, was arrested Monday. He had several handwritten pages on him that seemingly expressed “disdain for corporate America” and the writings suggested that “he’s frustrated with the health care system in the United States,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny told Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

“Specifically, he states how we are the number one most expensive health care system in the world, yet the life expectancy of an American is ranked 42 in the world,” Kenny noted.

While the texts mention UnitedHealthcare, it remains unclear if Mangione had a personal connection to the insurance company, according to ABC News. The network’s sources said the handwriting was sloppy and stated that “These parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.”

Luigi Mangione should join Cameo, according to former Congressman Matt Gaetz ( AP )

Mangione was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania Monday. He remains in the hands of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections ahead of his extradition to New York.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told Good Morning America that the department was “thrilled” when they got the call from Altoona. Kenny noted that the “key” to breaking the case was sharing the photo of the suspect with the public.

“That picture reached Pennsylvania,” Kenny noted after Mangione was recognized at a McDonald’s.

“We are grateful as a city to that person,” Tisch added. “We had collected early in the investigation some forensic evidence, some DNA evidence, some fingerprints, so we were very confident that we were ultimately going to get to the right person.”

The 26-year-old was taken into custody with “the same New Jersey fake identification that was used at the hostel” in Manhattan before the shooting of Thompson on December 4, Tisch said.