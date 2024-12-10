Luigi Mangione names UnitedHealthcare in 262-word manifesto as he’s charged with CEO murder: Latest
Luigi Mangione, 26, is now being held without bond in Pennsylvania as he faces charges in two states
Luigi Mangione, the man arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday night in connection to the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been charged with murder in New York City.
New York prosecutors filed murder charges against the 26-year-old suspect hours after he was charged with gun crimes in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to a court docket. He is being held without bond in a Pennsylvania jail.
NYPD Chief Detective Joseph Kenny said Mangione will be extradited to New York to face the murder charge in connection to the health insurer last being gunned down Wednesday morning in midtown Manhattan.
Mangione was arrested after being spotted by a patron at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, who alerted police after recognizing him from the images circulated by the NYPD last week.
He allegedly possessed a ghost gun, a suppressor, “multiple fraudulent IDs,” and a handwritten manifesto that allegedly slammed the health care system, authorities said.
Mangione’s relatives broke their silence and said they were “shocked and devastated” by the arrest, offering their “prayers to the family of Brian Thompson,” they said in a statement shared on X by Mangione’s cousin, Nino.
McDonald’s gets ‘review bombed’ after Mangione’s arrest at a Pennsylvania outlet
Google has reviewed a swathe of negative reviews from McDonald’s after Luigi Mangione detained at an Altoona, Pennsylvania, outlet and later charged with Brian Thompson’s murder in New York City on Monday.
The UnitedHealthcare CEO’s murder unleashed a wave of frustration over America’s healthcare system.
After a slew of denigrating reviews unrelated to the business, a tactic known as “review bombing”, Google is said to have stepped in.
“This location has rats in the kitchen that will make you sick and your insurance isn’t going to cover it,” one review said, per Reuters.
A Google spokesperson told the news agency: “These reviews violate our policies and have been removed.”
Pictured: Protestors brandish signs at McDonald’s restaurant where Mangione was arrested
What is spondylolisthesis? The spinal conditioning that may have plagued Mangione
Brian Thompson’s alleged killer is said to have suffered with chronic back pain – and apparently wrote a handwritten note stating that he was suffering from spondylolisthesis, CNN reports.
But what is spondylolisthesis?
The condition is where a vertebra, one of the bones in your spine, slips or shifts forward onto the vertebra below. It often occurs in the lower back.
Doctors can diagnose spondylolisthesis as either low-grade or high-grade, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
“A high-grade slip occurs when more than 50% of the width of the fractured vertebra slips forward on the vertebra below it,” its website reads.
Those with a high-grade slip are more likely to experience “significant pain” and “nerve injury” and need surgery to relieve their symptoms, according to the AAOS.
ICYMI: Josh Shapiro slams those who celebrated UnitedHealthcare shooting
Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro has condemned those who praised the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, insisting: “He is no hero.”
At a press conference on Monday evening in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Shapiro addressed the “disturbing” number of Americans who had “looked to celebrate instead of condemning this killer.”
Authorities have named 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who was arrested in Pennsylvania earlier that day, a “strong person of interest” in the killing, although he has not yet been charged in connection with that crime. He was charged with gun crimes after being arrested in Pennsylvania, though officials say they expect charges to be filed in New York in connection to the fatal shooting of the executive.
“Brian Thompson was a father to two. He was a husband. And he was a friend to many. And yes he was the CEO of a health insurance company,” Shapiro told reporters.
‘He is no hero’: Pennsylvania governor rips people praising UnitedHealthcare killer
Josh Shapiro warned Americans not to let their ‘real frustration with our healthcare system’ lead them to ’dehumanize’ victim Brian Thompson
Mangione ‘reported missing’ by mother weeks before CEO shooting
Luigi Mangione was reported missing by his mother weeks before Broan Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO, was murdered in Manhattan.
The 26-year-old suspect, who now faces murder charges in New York City in connection to the health insurer’s death last Wednesday, was allegedly reported missing by his mother on November 18 possibly in San Francisco, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.
Mangione was born and raised in Maryland and has ties to San Francisco and a last known address in Honolulu, police say.
One of the suspect’s former classmates, Aaron Cranston, told The Post that since undergoing back surgery several months ago, he hadn’t been in touch with relatives since.
Another friend told The New York Times that he had been burdened with back pain and that his “lower vertebrae were half an inch off” while staying at a co-living space in Honolulu.
The acquaintance said that he underwent another operation for his spine last year.
Mangione lived in ‘debilitating back pain’ and underwent surgery last year, friend says
Luigi Mangione, the man charged with the murder of Brian Thompson in New York City, allegedly lived in debilitating back pain which he is said to have undergone surgery for last year, his friend has said.
His back pain was chronic and an ongoing issue for the defendant, RJ Martin, a friend of Mangione and spokesperson of Surfbreak, a co-living space in Honolulu, where Mangione lived for about six months, told The New York Times.
Martin told the newspaper that Mangione moved to Hawaii hoping to get as healthy as possible in advance of a major back operation.
The injury inhibited Mangione from surfing and hindered his romantic life, the spokesman said.
“His spine was kind of misaligned,” Martin told The Times. “He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half-inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve. Sometimes he’d be doing well and other times not.”
Martin said that Mangione eventually did get spinal surgery in 2023.
Mangione sent him a photo of his X-ray that, which looked “looked heinous, with just giant screws going into his spine,” Martin told CNN.
Catch up on the latest details about Luigi Mangione, the alleged UnitedHealthcare shooter
A suspect has been named in connection to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside his Manhattan hotel early last Wednesday.
Luigi Mangione, 26, was spotted eating a meal inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday morning and a witness reported him to police. That created a whirlwind of investigation that culminated with him being charged with murder in New York and gun counts in Pennsylvania.
He is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail without bond.
Here’s what you need to know.
Who is Luigi Mangione? What to know about murder suspect in CEO shooting
Authorities arrested the person of interest on gun charges after a six-day manhunt
What has the Mangione family said about UnitedHealthcare shooting charges?
The Mangione family weighed in on Monday as Luigi Mangione faces allegations he fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week in Manhattan.
In a statement from Maryland House of Delegates member Nino Mangione, the family expressed its shock and said it was praying for Thompson’s family.