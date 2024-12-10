✕ Close Brian Thompson shooting suspect Luigi Mangione arrives at New York court

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Luigi Mangione, the man arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday night in connection to the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been charged with murder in New York City.

New York prosecutors filed murder charges against the 26-year-old suspect hours after he was charged with gun crimes in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to a court docket. He is being held without bond in a Pennsylvania jail.

NYPD Chief Detective Joseph Kenny said Mangione will be extradited to New York to face the murder charge in connection to the health insurer last being gunned down Wednesday morning in midtown Manhattan.

Mangione was arrested after being spotted by a patron at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, who alerted police after recognizing him from the images circulated by the NYPD last week.

He allegedly possessed a ghost gun, a suppressor, “multiple fraudulent IDs,” and a handwritten manifesto that allegedly slammed the health care system, authorities said.

Mangione’s relatives broke their silence and said they were “shocked and devastated” by the arrest, offering their “prayers to the family of Brian Thompson,” they said in a statement shared on X by Mangione’s cousin, Nino.