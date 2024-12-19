Gaetz hints he’ll expose lawmakers who made ‘me too’ payoffs with public funds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz has hinted he may expose lawmakers who he claims made “me too” payoffs to with public funds amid the imminent release of the House Ethics Committee report into his conduct with women.

The flailing Republican admitted Wednesday he “probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked” more than he should have in his 30s after reports of the pending release of the long-running ethics investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with at least one underage girl and drug use while he was in office.

Gaetz, 42, who dropped out of the running to be named attorney general in president-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet, made the thinly veiled threat in a multi-point plan “someone suggested” to him in a post on X.

One of the potential action actions included that he would return to Congress and “file a privileged motion to expose every ‘me too’ settlement paid using public funds (even of former members),” referring to the movement that began in 2006 in which women began to speak outt about beings sexually harassed, abused and assaulted.

Another point would involve “showing up” to Congress on January 3 to “participate in the Speaker election,” apparently to help replace current GOP Speaker Mike Johnson.

open image in gallery Matt Gaetz said he could expose lawmakers he claims made ‘me too’ payoffs with public funds ( @FmrRepMattGaetz/X )

His fifth and final point was a kind of advertisement: “Resign and start my @OANN program at 9pm EST on January 6, 2025.” Gaetz has been hired by OANN to host his own program.

A reply on X to his post by Natalie Winters, co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, tells Gaetz: “It’s giving chaos.”

Gaetz smirked in reply: “It is the giving season.”.

His “plan” post has been pinned to the top of his X profile.

House Ethics Committee members are expected to publicly release the results of their report after the final day of voting in the House of Representatives this week as lawmakers prepare to leave Washington, D.C., for the holidays. CNN first reported the plans.

open image in gallery Matt Gaetz hinted that he could expose lawmakers he claims made ‘me too’ payoffs with public funds ( AFP via Getty Images )

Gaetz withdrew his name for consideration as Trump’s nominee to head up the Justice Department following reports that a woman testified to the committee that she had sexual encounters with Gaetz at a party in 2017 when she was 17 years old.

He also paid more than $10,000 to women through a series of Venmo and PayPal payments with descriptive memos like “being awesome” and “being my friend” — some of which were allegedly used in transactions for sex.

“In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated — even some I never dated but who asked,” Gaetz said on Wednesday.

“I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18,” he added.

The 42-year-old former congressman said his 30s “were an era of working very hard —and playing hard too.”