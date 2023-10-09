Mary Trump wrote a scathing post about her uncle, former President Donald Trump, on X, blasting his alleged leaks to foreign leaders.

“This f***ing maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel’s national security secrets…” she wrote.

“Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy,” Ms Trump added. “Why is he still allowed to roam free?”

Ms Trump appeared to be referring to the alleged sharing of classified information — that was provided by Israel — with Russian officials in May 2017. At the time, he tweeted that he had an “absolute right” to do so. The resurfaced concern comes after Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend.

At the time, fears swirled that Mr Trump’s alleged spilling of sensitive information to Russia could damage the nations’ relationships, according to the New York Times. The outlet also posed the possibility that the secrets could be then shared with Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps worked with Hamas since August to help plan the recent attack. However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not corroborate Iran’s involvement, saying on Sunday: “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.”

The former president’s niece also alluded to reports that he also allegedly divulged highly classified information about American nuclear-powered submarines to an Australian billionaire member of his Mar-a-Lago club.

Ms Trump also posted a photo of her uncle’s recent Truth Social rant from earlier on Monday, in which he blamed both his successor and predecessor for the attack in the Middle East.

The 2024 frontrunner wrote, “The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA, through our TOTALLY OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER, at Record Numbers. Are they planning an attack within our Country? Crooked Joe Biden and his BOSS, Barack Hussein Obama, did this to us!”