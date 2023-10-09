Trump called appeaser by Pence as GOP slings dirt over Hamas – live
Ex-president accused of isolationism by Mike Pence after Hamas attacks leave 600 Israelis dead
Letitia James condemns ‘the Donald Trump show’ as former president leaves fraud trial
Donald Trump has been accused of appeasing hostile foreign powers after Hamas launched sweeping raids into Israel that left more than 600 dead.
Speaking in Iowa on Saturday, Mr Pence called out the “voices of appeasement like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis that I believe have run contrary to the tradition in our party that America is the leader of the free world.”
“This is ... what happens when you have leaders in the Republican Party signaling retreat on the world stage,” Mr Pence said.
Mr Trump joined other top Republicans in blaming the deadliest attacks in Israeli history on the Biden administration’s deal to unfreeze $6bn in frozen oil profits that were released to Iran in August in exchange for the release of five American prisoners.
The White House has labelled the claims are false, as no taxpayer money was involved in the Iran deal, none of the $6bn had been spent yet, and that the funds could only be used by private actors to “provably buy food and medicine”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump praised his “good friend” Vladimir Putin at a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday.
Fox News host claims Democrats will put Trump supporters in ‘camps’
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has claimed that Democrats plan to target Trump supporters by sending them to camps for “deprogrammming” after the 2024 election.
In a lengthy rant on The Five, Gutfeld said Maga supporters were rightly fearful because of “a group of elites that are already placing targets on people’s backs”.
His comments came after Hillary Clinton told CNN that Donald Trump’s base would need “deprogamming” from his “cult” in a wide-ranging interview about extreme polarisation.
Gutfeld claimed that Mr Trump had gone after “people in power” during his presidency, while Ms Clinton was targeting voters.
The Republican party is in meltdown again – but this time the impact could be felt in Ukraine
Jon Sopel writes for The Independent:
“The story of Kevin McCarthy is the parable of the appeaser; the man who keeps feeding morsels to the crocodile hoping it will eat sufficiently well that it won’t gobble him up in its deadly jaws, but – snap – eventually it does.
“And with one sickening crunch on Tuesday afternoon the teeth of the ultra-Maga Republicans in the House of Representatives sunk into McCarthy – and he was done; well and truly chewed up and spat out by the people he’d spent nine months bowing down to, accommodating, and trying to please.
“Unlike the UK system where the speaker is essentially a kind of referee – the neutral umpire upholding the Commons’ rules – it is more instructive to think of the speaker of the House of Representatives as akin to our prime minister. You are responsible for deciding what legislation to introduce, directing what the House committees investigate – and just like the PM, the speaker is chosen by the party that holds a majority. And after the 2022 midterms that was the Republicans (with the squeakiest of majorities). McCarthy’s long-cherished dream was within sight.”
The Republican party is in meltdown again – and it could impact Kyiv | Jon Sopel
The ousting of House speaker Kevin McCarthy shows the power of the oddballs, conspiracy theorists and election-deniers who fly the flag for Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel. But with support for Kyiv on the line, it’s time to take them seriously
Pence accuses Trump, DeSantis and Ramaswamy of ‘appeasement’ over their isolationism
Mike Pence led the charge for the foreign interventionist wing of the 2024 Republican primary against their isolationist rivals this weekend as new hostilities erupted between Israel and the Hamas militants of the occupied Gaza Strip.
It was a banner weekend for that wing of the GOP, whose members among the 2024 primary field spent their hours one-upping each other with rhetoric endorsing an unmitigated Israeli response against the Palestinian militant group that launched attacks across the country.
Mr Pence made his remarks in Iowa, where he is battling for a surprise victory (or at least a decent-enough showing) in the first-in-the-nation caucuses. Calling out Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis by name, he accused them of supporting America’s retreat from a global military, diplomatic and economic footprint he argued was previously responsible for tamping down on unrest around the world.
White House official accuses GOP senator JD Vance of ‘shameful lies’
White House official accuses GOP senator JD Vance of ‘shameful lies’A White House official has slammed Republican senator JD Vance for spreading “shameful lies” that US taxpayer dollars had funded a wave of unprecedented attacks by Palestinian militants that have claimed at least 200 Israeli lives.
Top Republicans sought to blame the Biden administration for Hamas’ deadly raids by linking it to the $6bn in frozen oil profits that were released to Iran in August for humanitarian purposes in exchange for the release of five Americans who were detained in the country.
Mr Vance, a first-term Ohio senator, repeated false claims by Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump who claimed without evidence that the US had funded the wave of attacks on Israel.
Trump gets laugh at rally with Wayne’s World joke about his ‘good friend’ Putin
Donald Trump praised his “good friend” Vladimir Putin during a rambling speech at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday.
Mr Trump repeated one of his favourite stories to the audience in Waterloo, claiming that the Russian president would not have invaded Ukraine on his watch.
“I said, ‘Vladimir, you and I are friends. We’re good friends. But if you go in, we’re gonna hit real hard’,” Mr Trump said.
“He said ‘no way you would do that, there’s no way’. I said ‘way’,” drawing a laugh from the crowd as he appeared to mimic a line from the 1992 Mike Myers comedy Wayne’s World.
Voices: Would a Speaker Jim Jordan doom the House GOP majority?
Eric Garcia writes:
Should he become speaker, he would be the highest-ranking elected Republican in the country and every Republican would immediately be tied with him. That might give Republicans who are from swing districts pause and ultimately lead to them not choosing Mr Jordan, regardless of what Mr Trump says.
At this point, the fact the House GOP conference has a slim majority goes without explanation. But for the most part, the focus has stayed on the 15 to 20 conservatives who at any given moment could sink Mr McCarthy or Republican legislative priorities.
Fewer people realise that Republicans have about just as many Republicans from swing districts who would not want to be associated with Mr Jordan or his antics, from leading a subcommittee on the “weaponisation of the federal government,” to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, to his questioning of the story of a 10-year-old rape victim in his state who sought an abortion in Indiana, to his vociferous defences of Mr Trump.
He’s ‘lost the zip’ on his fastball: DeSantis takes dig at Trump’s age
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday took a swing at Donald Trump’s age and stamina, saying we don’t need “any more presidents” who have “lost the zip on their fastball.”
At a campaign event in his own state, the Florida governor blamed the former president for his defeat in by Joe Biden 2020 and suggested Mr Trump lacked the energy to lead the country again.
“We don’t need any more presidents that have lost the zip on their fastball,” Mr DeSantis said.
He added that the party’s nomination contest shouldn’t be a coronation, especially for “anybody that couldn’t even stop Joe Biden.”
Trump branded wounded or killed American soldiers ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’
Donald Trump’s longest-serving Chief of Staff has confirmed remarks made and previously denied by the former president, in which he branded wounded or killed US war heroes as “losers” and “suckers”.
General John Kelly, who served the Trump administration from 2017 until 2019, confirmed details of a damning 2020 article in The Atlantic as well as other offensive remarks made by Mr Trump while he was president.
The article, written by Jeffrey Goldberg, claimed that Mr Trump refused to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 as it would ruin his hair, and did not understand the value of honouring the US war dead.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s lawyers quit Dominion case en masse
Lawyers representing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in three separate defamation cases are set to sever ties with the 2020 election denier over millions of dollars in unpaid legal fees.
Law firm Parker Daniels Kibort LLC said in new court filings that Mr Lindell and his pillow company are several months behind on their legal bills in the three cases.
Now, the lawyers claim they can no longer afford to represent the notorious Donald Trump supporter in the absence of any payment.
Who is Jim Jordan, Donald Trump’s choice for Speaker of the House?
Eric Garcia chronicles how the Ohio Republican, once called a ‘legislative terrorist’ who helped Trump try to overturn the 2020 election, is now an odds-on favorite to replace Kevin McCarthy.
