Ex-Republican operative says Harris will win in November ‘maybe easily’

A former adviser to George W Bush and John McCain believes Vice President Kamala Harris will nab the presidential election “maybe easily.”

Writing in a Vanity Fair op-ed released on Friday, Mark McKinnon, a former chief media adviser to George W Bush and John McCain, said: “I’m going to make a bold prediction here because I just don’t give a s*** if I’m wrong, even if this lives on the internet forever.

“Kamala Harris is going to win.”

He attributed his theory to the level of enthusiasm among Harris’s supporters. Harris’s campaign got an eight-point lead in August when it came to voter enthusiasm after she announced Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

According to Gallup, the party with the highest net-enthusiasm score at the end of a presidential campaign is likely to see their candidate in office.

“Trump voters may be committed, but Harris voters are excited and enthusiastic,” he added.

He added that Republican presidential contender Donald Trump doesn’t seem up to the task.

“Some days he makes it seem like the 25 in Project 2025 is a secret plan to execute the 25th Amendment if he actually gets elected, paving the way for—Lord help us—President JD Vance.” Some scholars claim the vice president and cabinet members can attempt to remove the president from office invoking Section 4 of the amendment if a disability is declared in the president.

McKinnon also said women are expected to come out in droves to elect Harris, particularly after the lasting impacts of the US Supreme Court’s decision to repeal a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

“They are going to crawl over broken glass to break the glass ceiling,” he continued.