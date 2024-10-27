Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Billionaire Mark Cuban has said that he has “no interest” in a government job despite frequently hitting the trail for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I have no interest in being a politician of any type. I have no interest in serving in the cabinet for Kamala Harris or anybody,” he said during an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “I like being a disruptor as an entrepreneur.”

Cuban appeared to backtrack on comments from last month when he told CNBC’s Squawk Box that he would like to replace Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler.

“I told her team, put my name in for the SEC. It needs to change,” Cuban said at the time. The former Shark Tank host has been critical of Gensler.

While Cuban hasn’t donated any money to the Harris campaign, he has recently spent more and more time on the trail for the Democratic nominee, both taking part in interviews and appearing at rallies. He has, at times, put forward his own policy ideas, specifically when it comes to corporate regulation.

Cuban suggested earlier in October that if Harris wins next month, she should remove Lina Khan, the chair of the Federal Trade Commission, who has become the leader of antitrust efforts focused on helping consumers.

Referring to her efforts to break up Big Tech, Cuban told Semafor, “I think the bigger picture is she’s hurting more than she’s helping.”

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban speaks at a campaign event Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the University Wisconsin-La Crosse in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He is now saying he has no interest in a cabinet position ( AFP via Getty Images )

During his appearance on ABC on Sunday, Cuban slammed Trump as a “fascist.”

“Do I think that Donald Trump has fascist tendencies? Absolutely. Positively,” Cuban told Jonathan Karl. “I do believe Donald Trump poses a threat.”

“I mean, just look at January 6th,” he added. “To have somebody who’s second in command and they’re chanting, ‘Hang Mike Pence!’ and you don’t care, there’s nothing you won’t do.”

But Cuban emphasized that he’s an “American first” and would do what he can to help the country regardless of who wins.

“You hear the stories about people saying, ‘I’ll leave the country’ and all that,” Cuban said. “If Trump wins, I mean, I’m not going anywhere, but I’m an American first. I’ll do whatever I can to help this country wherever I can. And it doesn’t matter to me who’s president.”

Cuban was asked for his reaction to Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly and Harris herself calling Trump a “fascist.”

“In a normal world, the two parties would get together and say, ‘Let’s just stop this name calling, right? Let’s just focus on the issues.’ But this is not a normal world. Donald Trump is not a normal candidate,” the entrepreneur said.

“And I think it’s not a stretch to call Donald Trump a fascist,” he added.