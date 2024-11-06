Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Marjorie Taylor Greene has thanked her “wonderful” supporters after winning re-election to the House of Congress for the third time running.

The firebrand right-wing congresswoman, who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, posted a video celebrating her win from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, vowing to “bring Georgia home” for the former president.

In the short video, posted around an hour before her victory was officially declared by the Associated Press, Greene said: “I’m so excited that my race had been called, and I just want to thank all the wonderful people in Georgia’s 14th district for your support and hard work I couldn’t do it without you.”

Despite her frequent outspokenness and penchant for conspiracy theories, Greene has proved consistently popular with voters in Georgia’s 14th congressional district. Her fellow Republicans Austin Scott and Buddy Carter also won re-election in Georgia’s 8th and 1st Congressional Districts, respectively.

In her video, Greene added: “Tonight I’m at Mar-a-Lago supporting president Trump, and as we move on through the evening we are looking for victory. I am honored for your support and I hope we bring Georgia home for President Trump and we can move forward to make America great again.”

Greene has long marketed herself as a cheerleader for Trump, recently taking personal offense over remarks by businessman Mark Cuban, who said that the former president “never hangs out with strong, intelligent women.”

In an attempt to literally prove the billionaire entrepreneur wrong, Greene posted a video of herself performing pull-ups from her home garage.

After completing a set of five, Greene launched a personal attack on Cuban, claiming that he suffered from “low testosterone” and compared him, looks-wise, to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

“Here’s his issue, he’s actually intimidated by strong, intelligent women, like me,” she said. “I graduated from UGA with a business degree, I run a very successful construction company in Georgia, and now I’m going on my third term in Congress.

However Greene has fallen out with other high-profile fans of Trump, including fellow congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert, and far-right activist Laura Loomer.

The congresswoman has also infamously clashed with Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. During a heated House committee meeting in May, the Texas representative called Greene a “bleach blonde bad-built butch body.”

Further showdowns may lie ahead, after Crockett also retained her seat in the House on Tuesday night.