Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at Mark Cuban after the billionaire entrepreneur suggested that Donald Trump does not hang out with “strong, intelligent women.”

The Georgia congresswoman sought to prove Cuban wrong in a literal sense, by posting yet another video of herself working out in her home gym, this time doing a set of pull-ups.

It comes after Cuban appeared on talk show The View, where he said, referring to Trump, “You never see him hanging around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple.”

The remarks appeared to offend Greene personally, who told her followers: “Ok guys, check this out: first we have Joe Biden calling all of us ‘garbage.’ Now Mark Cuban has come out and said there’s no strong, intelligent women supporting Trump.

The Georgia congresswoman filmed herself performing a set of five pull-ups in response to Mark Cuban’s suggestion that Trump does not hang out with ‘strong, intelligent women’ ( @mtgreenee/ X )

“Wait, hang on, I just have to fit in this set,” she adds, before jumping up and completing five pull-ups.

After completing her set, Greene launched a personal attack on Cuban, claiming that he suffered from “low testosterone” and compared him, looks-wise, to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

“Here’s his issue, he’s actually intimidated by strong, intelligent women, like me,” she said. “I graduated from UGA with a business degree, I run a very successful construction company in Georgia, and now I’m going on my third term in Congress.

“I love guns, especially AR15s, and I support president Trump. Mark, I suggest you get some HRT (hormone replacement therapy) and hit the gym.”

The video response comes following Trump’s own attack on Cuban, whose net worth is around $5.7bn, calling him “unattractive” and a “loser.”

Thursday’s video is not the first time Greene has filmed herself pumping iron at home in response to comments about her physical appearance.

Greene later attacked Cuban for his own physical appearance and suggested he should ‘hit the gym’ ( @mtgreenee/ X )

Back in May, she was called a “bleach blonde bad-built butch body” by Democrat Jasmine Crockett, after blasting the Texas representative’s “fake eyelashes.” The exchange, during a House committee meeting, became heated, with allegations that drinking had been involved.

Greene later shared a video of herself performing clean-and-jerk exercises in a garage, defending her physique.

“Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!” the Georgia congresswoman wrote.