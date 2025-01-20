Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diehard Maga supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted she cut the line at Donald Trump’s inauguration because she believed seating arrangements should have been based on who supported the president most.

The Georgia congresswoman claimed that Democratic lawmakers did “not belong” at Monday’s ceremony, especially those who previously voted to impeach Trump.

"As I looked along the entire line of Republicans and Democrats lined up, and they were lining us up by seniority,” she recalled, speaking to right-wing TV channel Real America’s Voice.

"I looked at that, and I said, this is ridiculous… We need to be lining up by who supports President Trump the most. And I said, that’s me."

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted she skipped the line at Donald Trump’s inauguration because she thought priority should be given to those who supported him the most ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

"And I went to the front of the line, and [Ohio Democrat] Marcy Kaptur happened to be standing there. And I told her, I said, look, you voted to impeach President Trump, so I’m going in front of you."

Greene went on to say she was “sick” of Democrats, adding: “Every single one of those Democrats, they did not belong in that inauguration. They voted to impeach President Trump. They wanted to lock him up for the rest of his life. They wanted to destroy his family.”

"I was like, I don’t care about your seniority, I’m taking it away, and I’m going to the front of the line. And that’s what I did."

Trump’s inauguration was moved inside at the last minute after frigid temperatures were forecast in Washington DC.

Whereas previously there were seats reserved for all congressional members, space inside the Rotunda in the Capitol was limited. Plus-ones for representatives were reportedly also not permitted.

open image in gallery Eyebrows were raised about the priority seating given to high-profile tech moguls including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos (all pictured)

However, eyebrows were also raised at the priority seating given to the number of high-profile tech moguls, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk, who all attended the event.

Political figures including cabinet members, governors, and long-serving public servants were positioned in rows behind the tech executives, with only the Trump and Vance families seated ahead of them.