Marjorie Taylor Greene has revived her calls for “a national divorce” from Americans who are not on board with Donald Trump’s agenda.

The Georgia Representative and fierce Trump ally pushed for a national divide between blue and red states because of the so-called “threat” Democratic governors pose to the president-elect’s agenda.

“With Democrat governors threatening the upcoming Trump administration’s mandate by the American people to secure our borders and deport illegal invaders, gut and cut the federal government of corruption, waste, and stifling regulations in order to reduce inflation and build an America first economy, and to stop the mentally ill and predatorial trans agenda against our kids and women’s sports, I’m still in favor of a national divorce if need be,” Greene wrote in a wordy post on social media platform X.

“If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states. No one will want to live there,” Greene added.

“And after years of being attacked by the deranged left, most of us are so sick of their c***.”

Greene, who was re-elected to Congress for the third time this year, first called for a “national divorce” in February last year – a call which some interpreted as advocacy for a second American Civil War.

The congresswoman later refused to back down while speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News.

“In my life and my world, all of my friends are regular Americans,” she told Hannity. “Everyone I talk to is sick and tired and fed up with being bullied by the left, abused by the left, and disrespected by the left.

“Our ideas, our policies and our ways of life have become so far apart that it’s just coming to that point. And the last thing I ever want to see in America is a civil war. No one wants that – at least everyone I know would never want that – but it’s going that direction and we have to do something about it.”

Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, went even further with her proposal last year, when she told Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Real America’s Voice that Democrats who relocate to Republican-controlled red states should not be allowed to vote in elections for five years.

“Red states can choose in how they allow people to vote in their states,” she told Kirk.

“What I think would be something that some red states could propose is: well, okay, if Democrat voters choose to flee these blue states where they cannot tolerate the living conditions, they don’t want their children taught these horrible things,” she said. “And they really change their mind on the types of policies that they support, well once they move to a red state, guess what, maybe you don’t get to vote for five years.

“You can live there, and you can work there, but you don’t get to bring your values that you basically created in the blue states you came from by voting for Democrat leaders and Democrat policies.”