Marjorie Taylor Greene marked the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks by suggesting that red states secede from the US and calling President Joe Biden a traitor.

“If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel-led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union,” the Georgia Republican wrote Monday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies.”

Earlier on Monday, she tweeted a message in remembrance of the victims of the 2001 attacks but not without taking a swipe at Mr Biden.

“Today, we remember the lives taken from us by the hands of Islamic terrorism 22 years ago,” she wrote. “Americans are still dying and suffering from the toxic chemicals and dust they endured after the buildings fell.”

“Let us also not forget the betrayal of everyone who died that fateful day by the Biden Administration who handed over weapons and ceded the territory we held in the Middle East to the Taliban, who works with Al-Qaeda, the very enemy we sought to defeat after decades of fighting and lost American lives,” she added in reference to the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Monday was the most recent time that Ms Greene suggested that red states leave the US, but it was the first that she used the word secede. In February, she referred to it as a “national divorce”.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” she wrote on 20 February.

On Monday, California Democrat Robert Garcia responded to Ms Greene’s latest call for secession, writing: “There’s nothing like this insane and treasonous member of Congress advocating for states to secede from the union on 9/11. She should be stripped of all her committees and resign immediately.”

“I just...I just don’t understand what’s happening here. Is a sitting member of Congress, encouraging civil war?” Twitter user Davon Magwood wrote.

“I understand she says outrageous and idiotic things to get attention. But it’s unacceptable for a serving member of Congress to recommend secession. Instead of rolling our eyes at her antics, we need accountability. She took an oath of office, and just trashed it,” one user added.