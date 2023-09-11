Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is determined to go forward with articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden – though not all of her GOP colleagues are on board.

Ken Buck (R-CO), who serves on the House Freedom Caucus alongside Ms Greene, publicly denounced there was any evidence that Mr Biden committed high crimes or a misdemeanor, while speaking with Jen Psaki on MSNBC this weekend.

“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden – if there’s evidence linking President Biden to a high crime or misdemeanour. That doesn’t exist right now,” Mr Buck told Ms Psaki on Sunday.

Mr Buck’s comments are in reference to Ms Greene’s latest attempt to impeach Mr Biden, which she claimed “can not be rushed” and “must be done right… No matter how long it takes.”

In May, Ms Greene accused the president, and other top officials, of "intentionally failing to secure our homeland" regarding the handling of immigration at the US-Mexico border.

“Marjorie filed impeachment, articles of impeachment, on President Biden before he was sworn into office more than two and a half years ago,” Mr Buck told Ms Psaki.

“So the idea that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd,” he added.

Ms Greene has introduced impeachment resolutions on four separate occasions since Mr Biden took office in January 2021. Each one has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee but has not made it past that.

This time, Ms Greene called on her colleagues to conduct a “tedious” impeachment inquiry into Mr Biden’s potential involvement in his son, Hunter Biden’s, business dealings.

“It has become evident that there is a vast amount of people in previous administrations, this administration, and federal agencies that all worked diligently to cover up unbelievable corruption and crimes committed by the Biden’s and Joe himself,” Ms Greene wrote on X.

However, her efforts are being brushed off by Mr Buck who does not believe Ms Greene has the evidence to go forward with an impeachment inquiry nor should Republicans prioritise it.

“There’s not a strong connection, at this point, between the evidence on Hunter Biden and any evidence connecting the president so I am more focused on the issue that, I think, Americans care deeply about,” Mr Buck said.

In response to Mr Buck’s pushback, Ms Greene accused Mr Buck of being a Democrat and defending Mr Biden in exchange for an appointed position.