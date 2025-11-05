Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has reportedly told colleagues she is considering a run for president in 2028.

The Republican firebrand is reportedly concerned that other members of her party have strayed from the “real MAGA” and believes she has the base support to launch a run for Commander-in-Chief.

Greene does seem to be attempting somewhat of a rebrand, having ditched her fiery attacks on trans people and other “woke” issues in recent months, instead focusing on issues at odds with her party such as healthcare, U.S. relations with Israel and the ongoing government shutdown.

Several sources, including one who had spoken directly to Greene, told NOTUS that the congresswoman is yet to make a firm decision on the matter, though had mentioned it on several occasions.

The Independent has contacted Greene’s office for comment on reports of her plans to run.

open image in gallery Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has reportedly told colleagues she is considering a run for president in 2028 ( Getty Images )

“Last week, it was rumored that I was planning to run for Governor of Georgia. This week it’s rumored I am running for President,” the Georgia rep said in a statement to The Daily Mail.

“I’m committed to one thing: serving the best district in the Nation, Georgia’s 14th.”

She also dodged a specific question about whether she was considering a shot at the presidency during an October interview with podcaster and comedian Tim Dillon – echoing her statement to The Mail.

“Oh my goodness. I hate politics so much, Tim,” Greene said. “People are saying that, and I’ve seen a few people saying ‘she’s running'… What I’m doing right now is I very much want to fix problems. That’s honestly all I care about.”

open image in gallery Greene has made a number of surprising appearances on media outlets in recent weeks including ‘The View’ ( ABC )

open image in gallery Greene also dodged a specific question about whether she was considering a shot at the presidency during an October interview with podcaster and comedian Tim Dillon ( Tim Dillon Show/Screenshot )

Greene has made a number of surprising appearances on media outlets in recent weeks including on CNN, “The View” and “Real Time With Bill Maher,” which may also point to an attempt to connect to other demographics outside of her MAGA comfort zone.

But her critics, including Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have suggested Greene’s change of tune on hot-button issues may stem from personal grievances, rather than genuine policy differences.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for Senate in Georgia,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a recent livestream. “So, she was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no. And she has been on a revenge tour ever since.”

Greene announced that she would not run against Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff in May, but has vehemently denied that she was talked out of the decision to do so, saying that she had “no interest” in serving in the Senate – which she described as “a mess.”