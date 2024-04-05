Marjorie Taylor Greene says NYC earthquake is a ‘sign from God’ to repent

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent,” Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to X/Twitter on Friday, after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the New York City area.

The conpsiracy theorist’s post came nearly two hours after tremors were felt across New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Ms Greene suggested God was responsible for the geological event, adding that it was a sign of things to come.

“Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come,” she said. “I pray that our country listens.”

Ms Greene did not specify what the US needed to repent from, but appeared to also suggest that the solar eclipse coming on Monday, known about for many years, was also a sign from above.

Her post later had a community note added to it, denouncing the messages.

“Earthquakes happen all the time, all around the world, we can follow them realtime using USGS resources,” it said. “Eclipses are not random, they follow strict mathematical rules and can be predicted centuries before they happen. NASA has a site listing eclipses until the year 3000.”

The controversial firebrand has been called out for other conspiracy theories in the past.

One recent example went viral when British journalist Emily Maitlis asked Ms. Greene about her claims that a space laser supposedly owned by a prominent Jewish banking family had started California wildfires, prompting her to tell the journalist to “f*** off”.

There were plenty who disagreed with Ms Greene’s prognostications.

NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny tweeted: “Was just sitting around with a bunch of very smart folks at a conference and chatting about how eclipses were once thought as harbingers of doom and was feeling so grateful for astronomy and the scientific revolution then opened this app.”

One X/Twitter user wondered whether negative occurrences during Donald Trump’s presidency were also evidence of God’s displeasure: “God literally sent a plague during the last 6 months of trump’s term????”

“I think if God is sending us anything as a sign of the apocalypse, it’s people like you,” another wrote.

MSNBC analyst and Trump biographer Tim O’Brien pointed out that the epicentre of the earthquake was not far from Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.