Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has aired yet another wild theory about the 2020 presidential election while speaking on a right-wing media outlet.

Ms Greene, a Republican from Georgia, discussed her theory on Real America’s Voice on Thursday morning in conversation with Steven Bannon, the ex-chief strategist to former president Donald Trump who was convicted of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena for the investigation into the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots.

When Bannon and the Georgia lawmaker began discussing the 2020 presidential election, Ms Greene began to discuss baseless conspiracy theories that the results were fraudulent. Ms Greene brought up Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to Mr Raffensperger, during which he asked the state official to change the Georgia election results. She defended the former president, saying he was only concerned that mail-in ballots had been lost.

“When President Trump got on the phone with our Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and said, ‘Can you find the votes? Where are they,’ he was basically looking for ballots, and these ballots have been lost in the mail,” the Georgia representative said. “And so, there was nothing wrong with what President Trump said.”

“All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state,” Mr Trump said during the 2 January 2021 call.

Mr Trump also made several false claims about the 2020 election on that call, including that Georgia officials shredded “thousands and thousands of ballots.”

Bannon parroted similar false claims that Mr Trump had won the state of Georgia in 2020 while speaking with Ms Greene.

“We got to win Georgia, or President Trump is not going to return to the White House, Bannon said. “So we got to win it like we won in 2020.”

Just hours after speaking with Bannon, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson named Ms Greene as one of the managers for the possible impeachment trial against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Earlier this year, Mr Mayorkas became the second-ever cabinet member impeached thanks to a GOP-led, party-line vote in the House of Representatives.

The articles of impeachment allege that Mr Mayorkas engaged in a “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” by allowing the release of migrants awaiting legal proceedings and breached “public trust” when he told lawmakers the US-Mexico border was secure.

In a letter on Thursday, the impeachment managers and Mr Johnson told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, that they’ll send two charges to the upper chamber on 10 April, urging the Senate leader to “schedule a trial of the matter expeditiously.”