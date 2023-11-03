Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at ‘vaping groping’ Lauren Boebert

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at “vaping groping” Lauren Boebert in the latest spat between the friends turned sworn foes.

The Georgia congresswoman had gone on the attack against fellow Republican Rep Chip Roy after he voted against her resolution to censure Muslim lawmaker Rashida Tlaib over her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Roy was one of 23 Republicans who joined 199 Democrats in rejecting Ms Greene’s measure and defended the move in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Rep. Rashida Tlaib has repeatedly made outrageous remarks toward Israel and the Jewish people. Her conduct is unbecoming of a member of Congress and certainly worthy of condemnation - if not censure,” Mr Roy wrote on X.

The post clearly rattled Ms Greene who fired off an angry reply – while managing to take aim at her fellow MAGA fan but sworn rival Ms Boebert in the process.

“You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib,” she wrote on X.

“You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted.”

Ms Boebert had actually voted in favour of Ms Greene’s resolution, which sought to punish Ms Tlaib over her comments calling for a ceasefire on Gaza.

The MAGA Republican also accused the Democrat – the only Palestinian-American and one of two Muslims in Congress – of “leading an insurrection” in the US Capitol when she participated in a pro-Palestinian rally organised by Jewish advocacy groups.

Rep Lauren Boebert and Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene scream during President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address (Getty Images)

While Ms Boebert sided with Ms Greene in voting for the censure, that didn’t spare her from the Georgia firebrand bringing up her now-infamous antics at a performance of Beetlejuice.

In September, Ms Boebert and her date Quinn Gallagher were kicked out of a Colorado theatre for allegedly vaping, singing, taking pictures and engaging in heavy petting during the show.

While the Colorado lawmaker initially denied the claims, embarrassing surveillance footage leaked, proving it to be true.

Ms Boebert was forced to apologise for her actions, saying her actions were not “malicious” and were not “meant to cause harm”.

The war between the two extreme right-wing figures has been brewing for more than a year, amid increasing turmoil in the Republican party.

The one-time close allies infamously joined forces to heckle President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union speech just as he spoke about the need to provide healthcare to sick and dying veterans.

But over the last year, they have come to blows – both publicly and behind closed doors – on multiple occasions.

In February 2022, the pair reportedly came to blows over Ms Greene’s appearance at a conference organised by white nationalist Nick Fuentes with tempers reaching such a point that another lawmaker was forced to intervene, according to Politico .

Later that year, reports surfaced that the two women were no longer as friendly as they once were and that Ms Boebert actually “detests” being associated with Ms Greene.

In December, the Colorado congresswoman mocked the far-right conspiracy theorist’s belief in “Jewish space lasers” as they came to blows over electing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

Then, this June, the pair took the spat to the House floor, when Ms Greene called Ms Boebert a “little b***h” in a heated row over calling an impeachment vote for President Joe Biden.