Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts ‘feckless Republicans’ who vetoed Rashida Tlaib censure

Marjorie Taylor Greene furiously took to social media to publish a list of the “feckless” members of her own party who had helped block her efforts to censure Democrat Rashida Tlaib.

The House rejected the resolution late on Wednesday, scrapping the Republican firebrand’s attempt to condemn the only Palestinian-American in Congress over her recent rhetoric around the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Censure is a punishment for members of the House one step below expulsion. Right-wing congresswoman and conspiracy theorist Ms Greene – who has herself faced effots to censure her and has been accused of antisemitism – had sponsored efforts against Ms Tlaib.

Writing on X, shortly after the vote was returned, Ms Greene wrote: “List of feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib.

“This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!! PATHETIC.”

She accompanied the post with a picture of those who had voted with the Democrats, and those who had abstained from voting.

The Georgia congresswoman had introduced a censure resolution last week against Ms Tlaib, one of two Muslims in Congress.

The resolution accused Ms Tlaib of “antisemitic activity” after she voiced concern over America’s continued role in supplying arms to Israel as it engages in a bloody battle with Hamas following the deadly surprise attack in Israel on 7 October.

Rashida Tlaib (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Greene also falsely accused Ms Tlaib of “leading an insurrection” in the Capitol complex when she participated in a pro-Gaza rally organised by Jewish advocacy groups last month.

Ms Tlaib previously called Ms Greene’s resolution “unhinged” and said it’s “deeply Islamophobic and attacks peaceful Jewish anti-war advocates.”

It comes as a resolution to have embattled Republican George Santos ousted from the House, also failed to pass.

The resolution was put forward by Mr Santos’ New York colleagues, who argued his past lies and embellishments about his personal history make him unfit for office. The resolution needed a two-thirds majority to succeed, but fell well short.

Ms Greene was last year forced to apologise – and visited the US Holocaust Memorial Museum – after making a series of wild insults, including that “Joe Biden is Hitler”. She has also suggested that the 2018 California forest fires were started by a space laser owned and operated by a cabal including a prominent Jewish banking family.

She was removed from her committee assignments after a series of controversial comments supporting violence against Democrats and backing the QAnon conspiracy, but was reinstated when Republicans regained control of the house. Ms Greene has also compared mask mandates to the Holocaust, and Capitol Police to the Nazi secret police, whom she called the “gazpacho”.