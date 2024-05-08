Marjorie Taylor Greene says outcome ‘up to Mike Johnson’ after threatening his removal: Latest
The Georgia Republican and speaker of the House met twice in 24 hours this week
Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday the outcome of her call to oust Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is now in his hands.
This development comes after the speaker, Ms Greene and her ally Representative Thomas Massie met for some 90 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. They previously met on Monday for over an hour.
After the second meeting, Ms Greene told reporters the ball is in Mr Johnson’s court.
“We will see,” she told reporters. “It is up to Mike Johnson.”
The GOP duo want Mr Johnson to block future Ukraine aid. They also want him to defund Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probes into Donald Trump. Mr Smith is investigating the classified documents case and the 6 January riots. These asks are largely symbolic because the US Senate and President Joe Biden would likely block them.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, Ms Greene told The Independent the speaker has been “working with Democrats the entire time.”
“[The Democrats] are ready to deliver the votes to save his speakership, because they support him because of what he’s delivered for the Democrats and the Biden agenda,” Ms Greene told The Independent.
Democrats say they’ll save Johnson from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ouster attempt: ‘I’ll hold my nose’
House Democrats don’t like the fact that they might have to save House Speaker Mike Johnson. But they are coming to accept they will do it, if it means stopping Johnson from cutting a deal with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
On Tuesday, Greene met for more than an hour with the speaker in his office, even as votes began on the House floor and Johnson was set to meet with King Abdullah II of Jordan.
Afterwards, Greene told reporters the outcome lay with the speaker.
“We will see,” she said. “It is up to Mike Johnson.”
Greene filed a motion to vacate the chair, which would trigger a no-confidence vote in Johnson, back in March. Last week, Greene (and Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky) said that she would trigger a vote to oust the speaker after House Democratic leadership said they would consider tabling Greene’s motion to vacate.
But that does not mean Democrats will relish doing so.
“I thought they fell in love again,” Representative Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the Rules Committees, told The Independent, after the meeting between Johnson and Greene, “and I wouldn’t have to hold my nose and vote not to vacate the chair.”
‘She can’t decide what she wants to do other than try and be famous’
What are GOP members saying about Greene’s ouster?
Some GOP members are brushing off Marjorie Taylor Greene’s efforts to oust Speaker Mike Johnson if he does not agree to her demands.
Representative Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York who represents a district that voted for President Joe Biden, laughed off the motion to vacate as a stunt.
“I just don’t care, it’s so stupid,” he told The Independent.
Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina called Greene “uninformed” and “a waste of time” last month when she called to oust Johnson the first time.
But some fellow far-right representatives are happy to see Greene standing up to the speaker.
Representative Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas and member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, said on Tuesday that he broadly agrees with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s call for change.
“I don’t know her exact laundry list, but in broad terms, yes,” Roy told The Independent just outside the US House chambers. “The American people are not happy.”
Read more from Eric Garcia:
What is a motion to vacate?
Marjorie Taylor Greene may call a motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson. If Ms Greene triggers a “privileged motion” on her motion to vacate, the House will be forced to vote within 48 hours on his removal.
Read more about how a motion to vacate works — and how the process was used to oust the last Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy:
What is a motion to vacate? The process Matt Gaetz triggered to oust Kevin McCarthy
House speaker challenged to no-confidence vote by the rebel congressman representing hard-right fringe of Republican party
Read more:
House Speaker Mike Johnson says Greene’s move is ‘wrong for the Republican Conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country’
