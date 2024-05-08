✕ Close Marjorie Taylor Greene exits second meeting with Speaker Mike Johnson

Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday the outcome of her call to oust Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is now in his hands.

This development comes after the speaker, Ms Greene and her ally Representative Thomas Massie met for some 90 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. They previously met on Monday for over an hour.

After the second meeting, Ms Greene told reporters the ball is in Mr Johnson’s court.

“We will see,” she told reporters. “It is up to Mike Johnson.”

The GOP duo want Mr Johnson to block future Ukraine aid. They also want him to defund Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probes into Donald Trump. Mr Smith is investigating the classified documents case and the 6 January riots. These asks are largely symbolic because the US Senate and President Joe Biden would likely block them.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Ms Greene told The Independent the speaker has been “working with Democrats the entire time.”

“[The Democrats] are ready to deliver the votes to save his speakership, because they support him because of what he’s delivered for the Democrats and the Biden agenda,” Ms Greene told The Independent.