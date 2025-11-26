Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a lengthy screed about Republican men, and the threats she faces as a political figure, after someone suggested she stay in office.

The firebrand congresswoman has broken from the Republican party on several major issues in recent months, a split that culminated in a falling out with President Donald Trump. In a shock announcement last week, Greene said she plans to step down in January after enduring years of personal attacks and threats.

On Tuesday afternoon, in response to one of Greene’s X posts, right-wing internet personality Mike Cernovich insisted she rethink her resignation. “You need to serve out your full term,” he wrote.

She responded with a tirade Wednesday, defending her decision to resign and alluding to the dangers of being an outspoken political figure in 2025.

“Oh I haven’t suffered enough for you while you post all day behind a screen? Do I have to stay until I’m assassinated like our friend Charlie Kirk. Will that be good enough for you then?” she wrote, referring to the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder’s assassination in September.

open image in gallery Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fired off a rant about ‘Republican men’ and defended her to decision to resign, alluding to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, after a right-wing internet personality urged her to stay in Congress ( AP )

“S*** posting on the internet all day isn’t fighting. Get off YOUR ass and run for Congress. I fought harder than anyone in the real arena, not social media. Put down your little pebbles and put your money where your mouth is,” Greene wrote.

An hour later, she posted a screenshot of that tweet and continued her thought — this time taking aim at “Republican men.”

“Typical of Republican men telling a woman to ‘shut up get back in the kitchen and fix me something to eat.’ F*** you in the sweetest most southern drawl I can enunciate,” she wrote.

“I have been trying tell all you ‘men’ that our kitchen pantry is empty with spider webs, our house has been ransacked, the windows and doors are broken and busted, and the greedy rich bastards have twisted your minds into a sick state that you all continue in the two party toxic political system that acts like college football playoffs yet is burying you and your children and their children and their children in a pine box in a shallow grave,” Greene continued.

“Get off your ass and fix your own damn food and clean up the kitchen when you’re done,” she concluded.

Greene has represented Georgia’s 14th congressional district since 2021. For years, she was a staunch MAGA ally of Trump, touting his “America First” policies and even promoting his 2020 election fraud claims. Trump, in turn, called her a “future Republican star” and “real winner.”

open image in gallery Greene and Trump, once close allies, had a public falling out earlier this month after the GOP Congresswoman supported the release of the Epstein Files ( AFP via Getty Images )

In recent months, the GOP Congresswoman has publicly broken with her party over the war in Gaza, health care subsidies, and the handling of the Epstein Files.

Perhaps most detrimental to her relationship with the president, Greene was one of just four Republicans to sign the discharge petition to force a vote on a bill to release the Epstein Files, inciting Trump’s wrath. The president dubbed her "Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene" and said he was withdrawing his endorsement of her.

Once the discharge petition garnered the final signature, Trump reversed course on the legislation and encouraged members of Congress to support it. The Epstein Files Transparency Act then swiftly passed both chambers of Congress and the president signed into law.

Despite the victory on the bill she fought hard to pass, Greene announced her decision to resign days later. In her resignation statement, she alluded to the president’s insult.

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” she said.

In her time in Congress, Greene has endured “nonstop never ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander and lies about me,” she added. “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”