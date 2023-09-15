Marjorie Taylor Greene has admitted that the Joe Biden impeachment inquiry is a nakedly political scheme to ensure Democrats “lose big” at the next presidential election.

The Georgia firebrand, who first filed articles of impeachment against the president the day after his inauguration, boasted that Republicans were planning to draw out the inquiry to smear their opponents.

“We are going to drag Biden and everyone who covered up his crimes through the headlines day after day, month after month, and prove to the country the entire Democrat party is corrupt and can’t be trusted,” Ms Greene declared in a social media post on Thursday night.

“So no matter which candidate runs for president if they take Biden out, everyone will know the Democrat party is filled with liars and traitors. That, combined with Bidenomics’ destructive policies, will cause Democrats to lose big.”

Ms Greene also posted the statement to Truth Social, where it was shared by Donald Trump.

Under intense pressure from far-right Republican lawmakers, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced this week he had opened the impeachment inquiry to investigate “allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption”.

The probe came after exhaustive GOP efforts failed to find any evidence of wrongdoing by Mr Biden or that he directly benefited from the business dealings of his son Hunter Biden during his vice presidency.

Mr Biden told a Democratic fundraiser on Wednesday that he believes the inquiry was linked to Republican efforts to shut down the government.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says the Biden impeachment is to ensure Democrats ‘lose big’ (Associated Press)

Ms Greene this week told The New York Times she had briefed Mr Trump on her strategy of making the inquiry “long and excruciatingly painful” for Mr Biden.

The former president also met with House Republicans to urge them to impeach his likely opponent in the 2024 presidential elections.

The Biden impeachment is not the first time Republicans have admitted using the formal levers of power to go after their political opponents.

A House committee probe into the 2012 Benghazi attack that attempted to blame then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stretched on for two years and four months, longer than inquiries into 9/11 and the JFK assassination.

In 2015, Mr McCarthy admitted the investigation was part of a strategy to bring down Ms Clinton’s popularity ahead of the 2016 election.

“Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee,” he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an interview.

“What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping. Why? Because she’s untrustable. But no one would have known any of that had happened, had we not fought.”