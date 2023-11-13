Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes to impeach DHS head Alejandro Majorkas

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The House of Representatives could take up a resolution at some point this week to impeach the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas after an effort led by far-right Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The resolution to impeach Mr Mayorkas appeared in the House chamber’s schedule of measures that it’s planning to take up, with the resolution pushed by Ms Greene listed under measures the chamber “may” consider, The Hill noted.

The main issue the House has to deal with this week is finding a resolution to fund the government ahead of Friday that can pass the chamber.

Last week, Ms Greene attempted to push for a vote on Mr Mayorkas’s impeachment. The resolution claimed that the secretary is guilty of “willful admittance of border crossers” and it argues that he has a duty to guard against an “invasion”.

Ms Greene also claims that the secretary hasn’t adhered to the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which states that the border can only be regarded as operationally secure if no people or contraband crosses illegally.

Ms Greene’s attempt to impeach the secretary is bringing back the issue of the Act, which moved into the background after the House GOP remained divided on their power to impeach.

In a July hearing, Mr Mayorkas criticised the notion that he violated the Secure Fence Act, with even some members of the GOP saying that such a standard would be impossible to follow.

“The Secure Fence Act, specifically the statute, defines operational control as not having one individual cross the border illegally. Under that statutory definition, no administration has achieved operational control,” Mr Mayorkas said this summer.

The George W Bush White House said in October 2006 that the act was simply “one part of our effort to reform our immigration system, and we have more work to do”.

But substantial immigration reform has remained elusive.

Former GOP California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared on The View last month, calling the current system “stupid”.

He argued that foreign workers should have an easier path to visas to allow them to work legally.

“It’s a stupid system. The system is set up to commit a crime,” he said on ABC. “The system is set up to do something illegally. Why? Why can we not come together, Democrats and Republicans and instead of using this issue always as a fundraising issue for the party to go and sit down together and really to do the service that they’re supposed to do?”