Longshot Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced on Wednesday she is unsuspending her campaign and throwing her hat back into the ring in the race for the White House.

In a video posted on X, Ms Williamson said she was re-joining the presidential race to take down President Joe Biden – who she referred to as a “fascist”.

“I had suspended it because I was losing the horse race but something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here and we must respond,” Ms Williamson said.

“Right now we have a fascist standing at the door and everybody’s all upset about it.”

Ms Williamson criticised Mr Biden’s economic policy, saying he was not doing enough to help people afford everyday things and claimed his unpopular policies would make him unable to defeat Donald Trump.

Her announcement arrived just hours after the Michigan primary in which Mr Biden won with approximately 81 per cent of the vote. However, about 13 per cent of voters in the state said they were uncommitted to supporting Mr Biden.

Ms Williamson obtained 3 per cent of the vote.

