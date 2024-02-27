Michigan primary 2024 live: Battleground state heads to the polls with Haley’s campaign on last legs
Republican front-runner Donald Trump notched up another primary win in South Carolina on Saturday and looks all but certain to be party’s nominee to challenge Joe Biden
Nikki Haley will square up to Donald Trump in another Republican primary on Tuesday, this time in Michigan, and will be hoping to put in another respectable showing and run her rival close, even if she does not believe she can win, to justify her dogged insistence on staying in the contest for Super Tuesday on 5 March.
Ms Haley was beaten again in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday and suffered a further blow in its aftermath when she lost the support of Americans for Prosperity Action (AFP Action), the political wing of the conservative donor network led by billionaire Charles Koch, which announced it would no longer be supporting her campaign.
AFP senior adviser Emily Seidel reacted in a memo on Sunday: “With the South Carolina presidential primary this weekend and the Senate engagement really heating up, it’s time to take stock of where we are and – as we always do – make sure we’re optimising our resources for maximum impact towards our goals.”
Mr Trump particularly relished the news, writing on Truth Social that “Charles Koch and his group got played for suckers right from the beginning”.
Hunter Biden speaks out about his sobriety – and why it’s key to stopping Trump
President Joe Biden has reportedly said in private that Republicans’ attacks on his son Hunter, as well as the criminal charges facing him, are putting a strain on his family and could prompt his son to relapse, noting his family struggles with addiction.
Hunter Biden said on Monday that he views his sobriety as important in his private life and in keeping Trump from winning the 2024 election.
Here’s Gustaf Kilander’s report.
Hunter Biden speaks out about his sobriety – and why it's key to stopping Trump
‘You have to believe that you’re worth the work, or you’ll never be able to get sober. But I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here,’ Hunter Biden says
Biden says ‘we’re close’ on a ceasefire agreement in Gaza
While in New York, President Joe Biden told reporters that he hoped a ceasefire agreement in Gaza would be reached “by the end of the weekend.”
“My national security advisor tells me that we’re close, we’re close, we’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire,” he added.
Andrew Feinberg has more.
Biden says Israel-Hamas ceasefire is ‘close’ and could start next week
A ceasefire could halt a slide in support for Mr Biden among Arab-American voters in the key swing state of Michigan
Trump squares off against Haley in Michigan primary
Michigan residents will on Tuesday help to decide whether Donald Trump or Nikki Haley will represent the Republican Party in this year’s presidential election .
After the public has its say, local Republican officials will meet at a party convention on Saturday 2 March to add their own votes in a two-stage primary process.
But this year, there will be not one but two duelling conventions, convened by two rival party leaders – both of whom claim they are the real one.
Such is the chaos that has engulfed the Great Lake State’s GOP since its disastrous showing in the 2022 midterm elections, which saw Democrats take both houses of the state legislature and the governor’s seat for the first time in decades.
Here’s more from Io Dodds.
Inside the chaotic Republican rivalry in Michigan that could swing the 2024 election
As November looms, the Michigan Republican Party has two duelling primary conventions led by two rival leaders – each of which insists they are the real one. Io Dodds reports on the bizarre split that could cost Donald Trump a battleground state
RNC’s Ronna McDaniel is stepping down after Super Tuesday. Who’s taking over?
After midterm election failures, a cash crunch likely to be squeezed by Trump to pay off his legal bills, and a voter base that is fully backing the former president, the Republican National Committee is poised for new leadership with the departure of Ronna McDaniel.
She will step down after Super Tuesday.
The former president has already endorsed a slate of new leadership for the party’s chief organ, with North Carolina Republican Party chair and election denier Michael Whatley as chair, and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as a co-chair – solidifying the GOP’s MAGA takeover.
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel to step down after Super Tuesday
Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has already endorsed North Carolina Republican Party chairman Michael Whatley as his choice to succeed her
Arab American groups press Democratic primary voters in Michigan to vote ‘uncommitted'
What to watch in Michigan today:
A campaign to vote “uncommitted” in Michigan’s Democratic primary on Tuesday is intended to send a powerful message to President Joe Biden from a large Arab American community and voters who want to pressure the administration to support a ceasefire in Gaza.
Michigan Democratic US Rep Rashida Tlaib is endorsing the effort, along with the mayor of Dearborn, the group Our Revolution – a political organising group that stemmed from Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign – and other prominent progressive groups.
Organizers hope at least 10,000 will cast “uncommitted” votes on Tuesday, a nod to the 10,700 vote margin by which Donald Trump won the state in 2016.
ICYMI: Air Force member dies after setting himself on fire to protest US ‘complicity’ in Gaza genocide
A 25-year-old active US Air Force service member filmed himself and live-streamed it onto the social media platform Twitch on Sunday announcing that he no longer wanted to be “complicit in genocide” in Gaza.
US Air Force member dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy
Air Force member lit himself on fire in protest at the Israel-Hamas conflict
CPAC continues to deny a neo-Nazi presence at CPAC. One reporter has the receipts
A major Republican conference continues to deny that neo-Nazis were allowed to “mingle openly” at the event, with CPAC chair Matt Schlapp smearing NBC News’s reporting as “false, misleading, and grossly manipulative.”
CPAC’s comments on X were hit by a “community note” pointing to the outlet’s credible reporting on the issue.
Report Ben Goggin notes that despite CPAC’s responses, there was “a notable” neo-Nazi “presence at the conference whether CPAC was aware of it or not.”
Biden’s alleged anti-asylum plan revives failed Trump-era policy and violates international law, critics warn
President Joe Biden’s reported plan to restrict the right to claim asylum at the US-Mexico border has alarmed members of Congress and civil and humanitarian rights groups who fear the administration could be in breach of international law.
The president is reportedly mulling executive action to block people who cross the southern border without legal permission from claiming asylum once inside the US, upending guarantees that protect asylum rights for people on US soil.
Such a proposal, which would bypass Congress, would mirror an illegal Trump-era measure that a federal judge had previously rejected as an unlawful attempt to “rewrite” the nation’s immigration laws.
Biden’s Trump-era asylum plan violates international law, critics warn
An executive order to restrict asylum claims at the US-Mexico border would create ‘fear, pain, and suffering’
Top US health official to visit Alabama after IVF ruling
President Joe Biden’s administration is dispatching the nation’s top health official to Alabama for discussions with patients and doctors about after a state supreme court ruling upended in vitro fertilization treatment in the state.
Nation's top health official to visit Alabama in wake of IVF ruling
The Biden administration is sending the nation’s top health official to meet with patients and doctors in Alabama to discuss a controversial court ruling that upended in vitro fertilization treatment in the state
A trans teenager died after being attacked in Oklahoma. Days later, CPAC was dominated by anti-trans rhetoric
An avalanche of anti-trans remarks and policy proposals drew little attention outside the poorly attended convention hall at this year’s CPAC, but underscored the ubiquity of anti-trans rhetoric that is threading nearly every single event at the conference and throughout Republican politics.
As LGBT+ communities and families across the nation are reeling from the death of a bullied gender-fluid 16-year-old in Oklahoma, CPAC’s attendees – including close allies of Donald Trump and activist influencers dedicated to ending affirming healthcare – repeatedly misgendered and ridiculed trans people, all while invoking Christianity and Biblical passages.
Anti-trans rhetoric and policy dominates CPAC
Speakers casually ridicule trans people as both a punchline and a threat while calling for a ‘fight’ to remove LGBT+ people from public life
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies