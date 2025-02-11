American school teacher Marc Fogel is freed from a Russian prison, White House says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American school teacher Marc Fogel, who has been in prison in Russia since being arrested on drug charges in 2021, has been freed, the White House has announced.

A statement, released by White House national security adviser Mike Waltz, said that Fogel would be back on U.S. soil by Tuesday evening, where he would be reunited by his family.

The statement also highlighted the successful release of American citizens “detained around the world” by the Trump administration.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are able to announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Marc Fogel, an American who was detained by Russia," the statement read.

"President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the President’s advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine."

Fogel was arrested in August 2021, after he was caught traveling with 17g of medically prescribed marijuana, according to his family and friends. According to FreeMarcFogel.net, at the time the U.S. State Department told his family “to remain silent.”

“They did. Days became weeks, weeks became months. The Fogels continued to take their lead from the U.S. State Department who said they were doing everything they could to get Marc home,” the website states.

Fogel was sentenced to 14 years in prison in Russia in June 2022.

In the time since his detention, Fogel’s family has been outspoken in its criticism of the Biden administration, and accused the former president of “picking winners and losers” and offering “special treatment” to the likes of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner, 34, was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport in February 2022 for carrying vape cartridges containing marijuana concentrate hashish oil in her luggage and later received a nine year prison sentence.

Fogel’s family said they had been “overshadowed” in the media and with their appeals to the government, by Griner.

More follows ...