Trump imposes 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, says he doesn’t see JD Vance as his successor: Live
President announces latest aggressive trade measures and brushes aside deputy’s future ambitions
Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Monday imposing 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, regardless of country of origin, with no product exemptions.
The president’s move is the latest escalation in his growing trade war as he attempts to reset America’s trading relations with its international allies and partners.
The countries most directly impacted – Canada, Mexico and Brazil – are believed to be weighing up their responses.
The president meanwhile indicated in an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News last night that he does not view Vice President JD Vance as his likely successor in 2028.
“So far, I think he's doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting,” said Trump, damning his deputy with faint praise.
He also discussed the Ukraine war and Canada and hailed himself as “the Great Weaver.”
Also on Monday, while signing executive orders in the Oval Office, the president said that if Hamas does not release hostages at the weekend per its ceasefire agreement with Israel, “all hell will break out.”
Trump further moved to pardon ex-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and to have the Justice Department drop all charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Trump demands Ukraine hand over $500bn in rare earths in exchange for continued U.S. support
Perhaps the most truly consequential – and revealing – line from the president’s interview with Baier were these comments on Ukraine, once more betraying the transactional manner in which he views all global events.
“I told them that I want the equivalent like $500bn worth of rare earth,” Trump told the Fox News man of his latest interactions with Kyiv.
“And they’ve essentially agreed to do that so at least we don’t feel stupid.
“Otherwise, we’re stupid. I said to them we have to… we have to get something. We can’t continue to pay this money.”
Here’s Olena Harmash on why Trump is demanding the minerals from his embattled counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Why Trump wants Ukraine’s rare earths
Known as the bread basket of Europe, Ukraine also boasts vast mineral resources
Trump says he doesn’t see Vance as his 2028 successor
The president indicated in an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News last night that he does not view Vice President JD Vance as his likely successor in 2028.
“So far, I think he's doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting,” said Trump, damning his deputy with faint praise.
He also said, ominously, that Ukraine “may be part of Russia someday”, claimed Canada “stole” America’s auto industry, insisted Elon Musk does not need “guardrails” because he reports to him and pronounced himself as “the Great Weaver.”
Trump says he does not view Vance as his successor in the 2028 presidential race
Trump said it’s ‘too early’ to make a call on whether his vice president should appear on the 2028 Republican ticket
Donald Trump signs blanket tariff orders on steel and aluminum imports
Good morning!
Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Monday imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports, regardless of country of origin, with no product exemptions.
The president’s move is the latest escalation in his growing trade war as he attempts to reset America’s trading relations with its international allies and partners.
The countries most directly impacted – Canada, Mexico and Brazil – are believed to be weighing up their responses.
Trump imposed steel tariffs in 2018. Here’s what happened
Trump implement a similar policy during his first term - and it caused international backlash
Report: Steve Bannon reaches guilty plea deal to avoid jail in border wall fraud case
Former Donald Trump adviser and far-right media personality Steve Bannon is expected to plead guilty after he was criminally charged with fraud stemming from fundraising for construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
A plea deal with New York prosecutors, reached roughly three weeks before a trial was set to begin in Manhattan, will allow him to avoid jail time, a defense attorney told Law360.
A hearing in Manhattan criminal court is scheduled Tuesday.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Steve Bannon to plead guilty in border wall fraud case: report
Former Trump adviser is charged with money laundering and conspiracy in Manhattan
USAID staffers turned away from offices even after court suspends leave order
Officials and federal officers turned away scores of U.S. Agency for International staffers who showed up for work Monday at its Washington headquarters, after a court temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that would have pulled all but a fraction of workers off the job worldwide.
A front desk officer turned away a steady stream of agency staffers— dressed in business clothes or USAID sweatshirts or T-shirts—saying he had a list of no more than 10 names of people allowed to enter the building. Tarps hung over USAID's interior signs.
A man who earlier identified himself as a USAID official took a harsher tone, telling arriving staffers “just go" and "why are you here?”
USAID staffers turned away from offices even after court suspends leave order
Officials and federal officers have turned away scores of U.S. Agency for International staffers who showed up for work at its Washington headquarters
Judge blocks Trump from sending Venezuelan immigrants to Guantanamo
A federal judge blocked Donald Trump’s administration from sending three Venezuelan immigrants to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, which the president has turned into a detention facility for deported immigrants.
The president’s decision to keep up to 30,000 immigrants inside tents and camps at the military prison — which opened in 2002 to hold terrorism suspects during the War on Terror — has drawn international scrutiny from civil rights and humanitarian groups.
Alex Woodward reports.
Judge blocks Trump from sending Venezuelan immigrants to Guantanamo
Three men who have been in ICE custody for more than a year warn against their transfer to a ‘black hole’
As Musk and Vance question judges’ authority, experts warn of potential system ‘breakdown’
Legal experts are concerned that a constitutional “crisis” may be forthcoming after Vice President JD Vance suggested that he believes judges don’t have authority over President Donald Trump’s power.
“If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal,” Vance wrote on X on Sunday. “If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that's also illegal. Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power.”
Experts warned NBC News that the U.S. may be headed for a “breakdown of the system.”
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Experts warn of system ‘breakdown’ as Musk and Vance question judges’ authority
‘Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power,’ JD Vance says
Trump gives full pardon to former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.
The ex-governor served eight years behind bars for an array of corruption charges, including trying to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat following the former president’s 2008 election victory. In 2020, Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump expected to pardon former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
President Donald Trump is planning on pardoning former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, according to Axios.
ICYMI: Kristi Noem warns the public that they can’t trust the government — that she is part of...
Donald Trump’s new secretary of Homeland Security forgot which side she was on.
Kristi Noem was grilled Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union about Elon Musk’s role in the federal government and his access to sensitive systems at DHS housing data collected by FEMA as part of its efforts to help disaster victims.
Host Dana Bash pressed the secretary about whether Americans could be comfortable with Musk, whose DOGE group was not authorized by Congress and exists as a White House initiative, potentially accessing private data Americans authorized the federal government to collect.
John Bowden reports on what happened next...
Noem warns the public that they can’t trust the government - which she is part of
DHS chief signals that Musk’s team has access to FEMA systems containing Americans’ private information
Justice Department moves to drop charges against New York mayor Eric Adams
The Justice Department will move to drop its corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, it has been announced.
On Monday, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove directed that the US District Court in the Southern District of New York drop the federal case against Adams and dismiss it without prejudice.
"You are directed, as authorized by the Attorney General, to dismiss the pending charges in United States v. Adams… as soon as is practicable, subject to the following conditions,” Bove wrote in a memo, obtained by The Independent.
"The Justice Department has reached this conclusion without assessing the strength of the evidence or the legal theories on which the case is based, which are issues on which we defer to the U.S. Attorney’s Office at this time.”
Ariana Baio and Mike Bedigan have the story.
Justice Department moves to drop charges against New York mayor Eric Adams
Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove reportedly directed that the SDNY should drop the federal case against Adams and dismiss it without prejudice on Monday
