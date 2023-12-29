Read Maine secretary of state’s decision banning Trump from ballot in full

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In yet another dramatic day in the world of Donald Trump, the former president has been struck off the 2024 presidential primary ballot in Maine over his role in the January 6 Capitol riots.

On 28 December, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows issued her decision, finding that Mr Trump is ineligible for the state ballot under the 14th Amendment – which bars anyone who “engaged in an insurrection” from holding office.

The decision makes Maine the second state to strike him from the ballot, while his future currently hangs in the balance across several other states where lawsuits continue to play out.

“I do not reach this conclusion lightly,” said Ms Bellows.

“I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment. I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.”

She added: “The events of January 6, 2021 were unprecedented and tragic. They were an attack not only upon the Capitol and government officials, but also an attack on the rule of law. The evidence here demonstrates that they occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing President.

“The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government, and Section 336 requires me to act in response.”

The decision has been suspended until the Superior Court rules on any appeal, or the time to appeal the decision – five days – has expired.

Prior to the ruling in Maine, the Colorado Supreme Court struck Mr Trump from the 2024 presidential election ballot under the 14th Amendment earlier this month.

Colorado Republicans have asked the US Supreme Court to intervene in the ruling and overturn it.

Other states – most recently California – have declined to step in and block Mr Trump from the ballot.

In Maine, three challenges to Mr Trump’s nomination had been brought forward by Maine voters, citing his part in inciting an insurrection on 6 January 2021.

Ms Bellows agreed with the voters and found that Mr Trump’s 2024 candidate consent form is false because he is not qualified to hold the office of the president under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Trump supporters storm the Capitol on January 6 2021 (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In the lead up to and on 6 January 2021, Mr Trump “used a false narrative of election fraud to inflame his supporters and direct them to the Capitol to prevent certification of the 2020 election and the peaceful transfer of power”, she wrote.

She added that Mr Trump “was aware of the likelihood for violence and at least initially supported its use given he both encouraged it with incendiary rhetoric and took no timely action to stop it” – and that his “occasional requests that rioters be peaceful and support law enforcement do not immunize his actions”.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung issued a statement slamming the decision and branding the secretary of state “a virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat”.

”We will quickly file a legal objection in state court to prevent this atrocious decision in Maine from taking effect, and President Trump will never stop fighting to Make America Great Again,” he said.

Read the decision in full here: