Maine disqualifies Trump as Supreme Court considers 2024 ballot challenge: Live

Maine’s top elections official has removed Donald Trump from 2024 primary election ballots, marking the second state to disqualify the former president in his bid for the White House for his involvement in the January 6 attacks.

Colorado Republicans are also asking the US Supreme Court to reverse an historic state Supreme Court ruling that removed him from that state’s 2024 ballots.

That request from the state GOP to the nation’s highest court followed the unprecedented ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court that found the former president is constitutionally ineligible from holding office for his role engaging with the Capitol riot in 2021.

The court’s ruling found Mr Trump’s candidacy in violation of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection” clause that prohibits anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office. Lawsuits in more than a dozen states have made similar arguments that Mr Trump is constitutionally ineligible.

Plaintiffs in that case have asked the nation’s highest court to expedite a review of the case, which they argued “involves issues of exceptional national importance” and should be quickly resolved ahead of a crucial deadline for ballot preparation ahead of the 5 March primary election.