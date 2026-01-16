Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If the 2028 presidential race sees JD Vance square off against California Governor Gavin Newsom, then the vice president would lose the vote of some young MAGA men – simply over his looks.

“JD Vance is subhuman, and Gavin Newsom mogs,” online influencer Braden Peters told The Daily Wire in December, using internet slang to mean “outclass.”

“[Vance]’s got a very short total facial width-to-height ratio, he’s obese, very recessed side profile, whereas Newsom is like a six-foot-three ‘chad’.”

Peters told the outlet that he thought Newsom was a “liar” and a “degenerate,” but, at the same time, would vote for him “100 times over,” based on his looks.

The 19-year-old goes by the online persona “Clavicular” and is part of an emerging internet sub-community of “looks-maxxing” that values physical looks over all other character traits, and goes to extreme lengths to transform their bodies.

open image in gallery An emerging internet sub-community of men values physical looks over all other character traits, and goes to extreme lengths to transform their bodies, or ‘looksmax,’ to an ideal state, preferring the likes of Gavin Newsom over JD Vance ( AP )

Most aspire to be a “chad,” which is defined as a “dominant or attractive man” by members of the online “incel” [involuntary celibate] community.

Techniques to achieve these body goals vary, from “soft-maxxing,” which involves better hair, skincare, and exercise routines, to “hard-maxxing,” which can go to much more extreme lengths, including cosmetic surgery, both professional and self-performed.

Peters himself has released videos online that involved bashing himself in the face with a hammer, a technique known as “bonesmashing,” to increase his jaw definition, as well as allegedly taking illegal drugs such as crystal meth to remain skinny.

The youngster also sells his plans to “looksmax” online in the “Clavicular System,” described as a “data-driven framework using experimental methods to surpass genetic potential.”

open image in gallery Braden Peters aka Clavicular, is one of the foremost influencers pushing the ‘looksmaxxing’ trends as a way of young men making themselves more attractive to women ( YouTube/ Clavicular )

He also offers exclusive one-on-one programs, which he says use “pharmacology, extreme methods and protocols people are too scared to even ask about,” as well as steroids.

Peters’ online exploits in the arena have caught the attention of other MAGA adjacent internet personalities, such as white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes has agreed with Peters about Newsom and Vance, describing the Governor as “handsome” and the vice president as a “fat subhuman.” He has also called Peters a “total chad.”

open image in gallery Looks are important to Donald Trump, who regularly points out good looking people in his audiences at rallies and other public events. Conversely he has also described political enemies including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker as a ‘fat pig’ and a ‘big, fat slob,’ respectively. ( AP )

The rise of such views among young MAGA men is being pushed by Peters, who boasts 111,000 followers on Kick and 690,000 on TikTok and other similar creators, who follow in the hyper-masculine footsteps of influencers such as Andrew Tate.

However, looks are important to Donald Trump, who regularly points out good-looking people in his audiences at rallies and other public events. Conversely, he has also described political enemies, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, as a “fat pig” and a “big, fat slob,” respectively.

Vance’s considerable weight loss reportedly factored into Trump’s decision to select him as a running mate, with the president having described him as a “handsome son of a b****” on numerous occasions.