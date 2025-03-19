Key swing Republican hits out at Trump and Musk in scathing speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she did not fear Elon Musk spending money against her as she criticized the indiscriminate firing led by his Department of Government Efficiency.

Murkowski delivered her annual joint address to Alaska’s legislature on Tuesday and during her address, she criticized the indiscriminate firing of federal workers by DOGE.

“The Trump administration’s approach lacks the type of planning you need to avoid unintended consequences, and it lacks the fundamental decency you need when dealing with real people,” she said. “Public servants are not our enemies. They’re our friends and neighbors, and they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

During a later press conference, she said that pushed back against criticism that she is not a “better Republican” or that she should “get out of the party.”

“I'm not going to compromise my own integrity by hiding from my words when I feel they need to be spoken. I'm going to take the criticism that comes,” she said. “And it may be, it may be that Elon Musk has decided he's going to take the next billion dollars that he makes off of Starlink and put it directly against Lisa Murkowski. And you know what? That may happen.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski mildly criticized Trump during her joint address to the state legislature and a press conference afterward. ( Getty Images )

The Alaska Republican senator has occasionally opposed President Donald Trump, having voted to convict him for his actions on January 6.

She also voted against the confirmation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and FBI Director Kash Patel but approved some of Trump’s more firebrand nominees such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and Tulsi Gabbard as director of National Intelligence.

Murkowski has also in the past criticized the Trump administration’s attempts to freeze federal spending.

Alaska holds ranked-choice voting, which allows Murkowski to not have to compete in a partisan primary like the one she lost in 2010 to a Tea Party candidate. Murkowski later won a write-in candidacy that same year.

Murkowski said that the criticism she receives for staking out her positions has made her Republican colleagues less willing to criticize Musk or Trump.

“I get criticized for what I say, and then everybody else is like, ‘Well, how come nobody else is saying anything?” she said. “Well, figure it out, because they're looking at how, how many things are being thrown at me, and it's like, maybe I just better duck and cover.”

Murkowski also criticized Trump’s tariffs against Canada and his criticism of Ukraine.

“They’re already harming our timber industry, and we have Canada threatening tolls on goods trucked to our state,” she said. “Or foreign policy, where I am stunned by a turn of events that threatens to abandon Ukraine and collapse long-standing alliances from NATO to NORAD.”

But Murkowski said her criticism was not explicitly anti-Trump.

“I am standing up for my role as a duly elected senator and a member of the congressional branch, standing up for my responsibilities under the Constitution, and I think I can do that without it being interpreted that I am against Trump,” she said.