Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska became the first Republican to come out against Pete Hegseth’s nomination to become the Secretary of Defense.

Murkowski put out her statement right before the Senate voted to invoke cloture on Hegseth’s confirmation, which would begin 30 hours of consideration for his confirmation. Republicans hope to confirm Hegseth either by Friday or Saturday.

In a lengthy statement posted on X, Murkowski explained why she would not vote to confirm him, saying she watched his confirmation hearing closely and heard feedback from constituents.

“After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense,” she said. “I did not make this decision lightly; I take my constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent with the utmost seriousness.”

open image in gallery Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the first Republican to break ranks with Donald Trump. ( Getty Images for JDRF )

Hegseth has come under heavy scrutiny for reports about public drunkeness, having affairs on his now ex-wife and a sexual assault allegation which he firmly denies, all of which Murkowski cited.

“While the allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking do nothing to quiet my concerns, the past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces,” she said. “These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of servicemembers. Men and women in uniform are held accountable for such actions, and they deserve leaders who uphold these same standards. “

The Alaska Republican said that despite his military service, Hegseth lacked the necessary experience to run the Pentagon.

“Managing the Department of Defense requires vast experience and expertise as the department is one of the most complex and powerful organizations in the world, and Mr. Hegseth’s prior roles in his career do not demonstrate to me that he is prepared for such immense responsibility,” she said. “His leadership of two veteran organizations was marked with accusations of financial mismanagement and problems with the workplace culture he fostered.”

open image in gallery Murkowski said Hegseth’s past behaviors ‘demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces ‘ ( EPA )

Murkowski has said she wanted to know more about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., saying she asked him about his debunked views that autism is linked to childhood vaccinations.

Earlier this week, the Senate voted on the motion to proceed for Hegseth’s confirmation. During his hearing, numerous Democratic senators asked him about his previous claims that women should not serve in combat roles, which Murkowski cited as part of the reason she would not vote for Hegseth.

“Although he has recently revised his statements on women in combat since being nominated, I remain concerned about the message that confirming Mr. Hegseth sends to women currently serving and those aspiring to join,” she said. “Women have served our nation with distinction, overcoming immense obstacles to excel in combat and leadership roles, and they deserve to know that their leader honors and values their commitment to our nation.”

The Trump administration has hoped to expedite the confirmation of many cabinet officials who have yet to be sworn in despite Trump taking office on Monday.

Other potential swing votes for Hegseth’s nomination such as Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Thom Tillis of North Carolina voted to invoke cloture.

Murkowski has repeatedly criticized Trump, having voted to convict him for his actions during the January 6 riot. Earlier this week, she criticized Trump’s decision to pardon violent and nonviolent rioters.