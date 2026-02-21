DOJ swiftly fires lawyer chosen to take over from Trump pick Lindsey Halligan as Virginia prosecutor
Halligan resigned from the position last month after judges in the district continued to express skepticism regarding the legitimacy of her appointment
A federal prosecutor, recently selected by judges for a key Virginia office that pursued cases against figures critical of President Donald Trump, was abruptly dismissed by the Justice Department on Friday. This swift firing marks the latest escalation in an ongoing dispute over the appointments of powerful U.S. attorneys.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the dismissal of James Hundley on social media, shortly after judges unanimously chose him to replace Lindsey Halligan, a lawyer who previously worked for Trump, as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. While legal statutes permit district courts to select U.S. attorneys when an initial appointment expires, the Trump administration has consistently maintained that this power rests solely with the executive branch.
Blanche stated on X: "EDVA judges do not pick our US Attorney. POTUS does. James Hundley, you’re fired!"
Hundley, who boasts over 30 years of experience in criminal and civil cases, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday evening.
His firing reflects the continued turmoil within one of the Justice Department’s most elite prosecution offices. Since September, the office has faced upheaval following the resignation of a veteran prosecutor amid pressure from the Trump administration to pursue cases against two prominent political adversaries of the president: former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
That prosecutor, Erik Siebert, was effectively forced out and quickly replaced by Halligan, a White House aide. She secured indictments against Comey and James, though a judge later ruled her appointment unlawful. While those cases were dismissed, the Justice Department has appealed the decision.
Halligan resigned from the position last month after judges in the district continued to express skepticism regarding the legitimacy of her appointment.
U.S. attorneys, who serve as the top federal prosecutors in regional Justice Department offices nationwide, typically require Senate confirmation. However, the law does allow attorneys general to make temporary appointments for limited periods. In several instances, the Justice Department has attempted to keep its temporary appointees in place, leading to court challenges and resistance from judges who have deemed such appointments unlawful.
Just last week, a lawyer appointed by judges to be the US attorney for northern New York was also fired by the Justice Department after serving less than a day. Judges in that district had appointed Kinsella after refusing to retain the Trump administration’s choice, John Sarcone, once his 120-day term concluded.
