Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed for ‘game on’ tweet after Israel bombs Iran

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is facing widespread criticism for a tweet he posted following the Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Game on. Pray for Israel,” he wrote on Thursday night.

Israel struck bases and nuclear sites in an attack more severe than previous attacks on Iran, with President Donald Trump pushing the country to agree to fresh restrictions on its nuclear program as additional strikes could be “more brutal.”

“Game? Your soul is lost,” said broadcaster Keith Olbermann in response.

“I have no doubt that you are incredibly turned on right now, Senator. Iranians, who are caught in this mess, deserve your prayers too but I know we are just an afterthought. You’re a disgrace,” said journalist Yashar Ali.

“Game? You're disgusting,” Owen Shroyer added.

Sen. Lindsey Graham faced severe criticism after referring to the hostilities between Israel and Iran as a ‘game’ ( Reuters )

Israel killed a number of Iran’s security chiefs, dealing a severe blow to the country’s chain of command. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the attack as a way to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, which is seen as an existential threat by the Israelis.

“A game? You piece of s***,” wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp wrote to Graham.

Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, whom Graham admired, added to the criticism, writing, “It’s not a f****** game Lindsey.”

“It isn’t a game, Senator. You confirmed a talkshow host SecDef who texts strike plans on unsecured apps,” said Heath Mayo, the founder of the conservative group Principles First. “You supported a President who thinks Ukraine caused Putin’s invasion. You should pray for all of us. We’re going to need all the help we can get with amateurs in charge.”

“It’s not a game, dip****,” attorney Ron Filipkowski added.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman called for Israel to continue “wiping out Iranian leadership.”

“Our commitment to Israel must be absolute and I fully support this attack,” he wrote on X late on Thursday. “Keep wiping out Iranian leadership and the nuclear personnel. We must provide whatever is necessary—military, intelligence, weaponry—to fully back Israel in striking Iran.”

While writer Tim Shorrock called Fetterman “The drooling War Maniac from Pennsylvania,” singer/songwriter John Ondrasik called the senator “a Lion in a sea of Lemmings” and former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said Fetterman “is amazing.”

“His support of Israel used to be standard for almost every D in Washington. Now he’s a lonely voice, but he remains an amazingly powerful and inspiring voice,” he added.