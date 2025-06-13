Israel-Iran strikes latest: Tehran retaliates with massive drone attack after Israel targets nuclear sites
IDF says more than 100 drones were launched towards Israel after strikes hit Tehran’s nuclear sites
Iran has launched more than 100 drones towards Israel after pre-dawn strikes by the IDF hit Tehran’s nuclear sites and killed top military commanders.
Israel said 200 fighter jets took part in strikes on more than 100 targets in Iran overnight in an escalation that threatens to spark a wider conflict in the Middle East.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed its chief, General Hossein Salami, was killed in the attack. Iranian state media reported that several other military leaders, including chief of staff of the armed forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and at least two nuclear scientists were also killed.
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, threatened “severe punishment” in retaliation as western leaders called for both sides to de-escalate.
The UN’s nuclear watchdog confirmed that the Natanz nuclear site, which lies about 225km south of Tehran, was among the targets of the attack.
US president Donald Trump said on Fox News he was aware of Israel’s plan but denied that America played a role in the attack.
World leaders react to major Israel-Iran escalation
Reaction is pouring in from leaders around the world following this huge escalation between Iran and Israel.
Turkey has condemned "in the strongest terms" Israel's air strikes, calling it a provocation that violates international law and risks further escalation in the region.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the attack showed Israel "does not want issues to be resolved through diplomatic means" and urged it to halt "aggressive actions that could lead to greater conflicts."
Meanwhile, Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said on Friday he had great deal of understanding for Israel taking action to deter the production of a nuclear bomb in the Middle East.
"So I have a great deal of understanding for...military action to deter the production of a nuclear bomb in the region," Lipavsky told reporters on the sidelines of the Globsec Forum in Prague.
UK minister: Iran and Israel must de-escalate
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
A British minister has called for Iran and Israel to de-escalate tensions after Iran launched around 100 drones towards Israel.
Industry minister Sarah Jones said: “We want all, all parties to de-escalate, not escalate, not escalate the language that's being used there.
“You can see how dangerous a moment this is, and this government will be doing what it can.”
She added: “We need to be calm at this point, work with our allies, do what we can to stop escalation, because we do not believe escalation is going to be helpful in the region or the wider, wider world.”
Britain will not protect Israel from Iran's retaliation - report
Britain will not protect Israel as Iran retaliates against overnight Israeli strikes, the defence editor of the Times newspaper said on X, without citing sources.
In October 2024, when Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, Britain said two of its fighter jets and an air-to-air refuelling tanker played a part in attempts to prevent further escalation, but that the jets did not engage any targets.
Britain was not involved in Israel's strikes against Iran overnight and Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged both sides to use restraint and return to diplomacy.
Britain's foreign office and Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment on any potential British involvement in protecting Israel.
Lufthansa suspends all flights to and from Tehran
German airline Lufthansa has suspended all flights to and from Tehran following widescale strikes by Israel against Iran.
"Lufthansa Group flights to and from Tehran will be suspended until further notice due to the current situation," the company said in an emailed statement.
It added that it would also avoid Iranian, Iraqi and Israeli airspace for now.
Israeli airline evacuating aircraft from Ben Gurion airport
Israeli airline Israir is in the process of evacuating and relocating its aircraft from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, the company said in a statement.
They added that the move was part of a contingency plan developed over the past few days in response a potential retaliation by Iran to Israeli strikes.
Six Iranian nuclear scientists killed in Israeli attack, Iranian state media reports
Six Iranian nuclear scientists were killed on Friday in Israeli strikes, Iranian state media reported.
Israel has said the attack was carried out to curb Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
Starmer calls for restraint after Iran retaliates
British prime minister Keir Starmer has called on “all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently” after Israeli strikes on Iran.
He said “now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy”.
“Escalation serves no one in the region. Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”
British foreign secretary David Lammy says he is 'concerned' over attack on Iran's nuclear sites
Foreign secretary David Lammy said he was "concerned" to learn of Israeli strikes targeting Iran's nuclear programme overnight.
"Stability in the Middle East is vital for global security," he said in a post on X.
"I'm concerned to see reports of strikes overnight. Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no one's interest.
"This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint."
UN’s atomic watchdog confirmed Israel had hit Iran’s Natanz nuclear site and it was closely monitoring the situation.
Iranian forces confirm death of Maj Gen Hossein Salami
Iran’s revolutionary guard has confirmed the death of Hossein Salami, one of the most powerful and influential military commanders of the country.
“Without a doubt, Major General Salami was one of the most distinguished commanders of the Islamic Revolution — present on all fronts of scientific, cultural, security, and military jihad,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Friday.
“In all arenas, he stood at the frontlines with a spirit of sincerity, wisdom, and devotion to the Supreme Leader, defending the ideals of the Revolution and the Iranian people,” the statement said.
