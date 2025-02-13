Social media abuzz as wrestler Triple H sits behind Linda McMahon at her hearing: ‘I guess she brought her own security’
‘America is back,’ wrote one user on X
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Social media users were quick to react after spotting a familiar face at Linda McMahon’s Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education – pro-wrestling star Triple H.
Some joked that McMahon, estranged wife of WWE mogul Vince McMahon, had “brought her own security,” while others remarked on the sheer absurdity of the moment on Thursday.
“Triple H is currently sitting behind Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon as she testifies before the Senate to become the Secretary of Education. America is back,” wrote one user.
“I guess she brought her own security... Wild times,” added another.
Another wrote: “I count 4 people in the room for Linda McMahon’s confirmation hearing who’ve taken a Stone Cold Stunner on national television: Linda McMahon, Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon.”
A Stone Cold Stunner refers to the signature wrestling move of pro-wrestler Steve Austin, aka “Stone Cold.”
Shane and Stephanie McMahon are the children of Linda and Vince McMahon. Stephanie is married to Triple H, whose real name is Paul Lavesque.
“Yeah, the U.S. is a f****** joke,” another social media user commented.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments