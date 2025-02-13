Trump teases possible Putin meeting in Saudi Arabia; judge says Musk’s federal worker buyout plan can go ahead: Live
Trump spoke with Putin on Wednesday and said Ukraine peace negotiations can start ‘immediately’ as both leaders invited each other to visit their countries
Donald Trump said he had a “highly productive” call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. He provided a lengthy synopsis of their conversation on Truth Social.
The president said negotiations to end the war in Ukraine can now begin immediately and even teased that they could visit each other’s respective countries and later told reporters that a first meeting might take place in Saudi Arabia.
In domestic news, a federal judge has ruled that the administration can proceed with Elon Musk’s federal worker buyout program, which is part of Trump’s plan to downsize the government through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
U.S. District Judge George O'Toole rejected a request from unions representing over 800,000 federal employees for an order to block the program's implementation. The unions have called the administration's "deferred resignation" offer unlawful.
Meanwhile, the Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as Trump’s director of national intelligence. Despite stiff opposition to her controversial nomination, senators approved the former Democrat in a 52 to 48 vote.
A confirmation vote on Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as head of health for the new administration will take place early Thursday.
Full story: Trump confirmed as chairman of Kennedy Center as part of plan to end ‘woke’ performances
The board of Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted on Wednesday to confirm President Trump as its chairman.
“It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!”
Josh Marcus has the full story.
Trump confirmed as chairman of Kennedy Center
Trump promises unorthodox move will herald a ‘Golden Age in Arts and Culture’
Trump website monitoring ‘government waste’ is a placeholder about a made-up architectural firm
A Trump administration website dedicated to “tracking government waste” links to a blank, placeholder web design template for a fictional architecture firm.
The site, waste.gov, which was reportedly created last week, appears to be part of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) campaign to purge agencies and cut federal spending.
So far, however, the site has remained almost indistinguishable from a sample WordPress page, 404media reported, noting the irony that the template speaks about the architecture firm having a “diverse” clientele, meaning it likely wouldn’t comply with White House orders striking diversity, equity, and inclusion work from the federal government.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump website monitoring ‘government waste’ is a placeholder about a made-up company
Democratic lawmakers have accused Department of Government of Efficiency of providing little transparency about efforts to drastically reduce size and spending of federal government
Karoline Leavitt: Nobody has right to ask Donald Trump questions
Donald Trump's press secretary warned that "nobody has the right to ask the president questions" after the White House blocked an Associated Press (AP) journalist from an event over the news agency's continued use of the "Gulf of Mexico" in its coverage. The organisation said it was given an ultimatum over its editorial decision to refer to the oceanic basin by its original name “while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen" — the Gulf of America. AP's Executive Editor Julie Pace said the decision violates the constitution's First Amendment.
Inside the committee that will look at the nation’s biggest secrets
A new Republican-led task force in the House intends to investigate and release formerly classified information related to several major events that have spurred conspiracy theories that have lingered across the U.S. such as the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy Jr., the September 11 terrorist attacks and the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.
The task force, called the “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets,” will be led by controversial Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna – a staunch ally of President Donald Trump.
Ariana Baio takes a look at what they hope to achieve and when you might hear anything from them.
What is the task force looking to de-classify ‘federal secrets’?
Republican-led task force will make recommendations to declassify documents related to high-profile assassinations, the existence of extraterrestrials, prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein and more
Judge won’t stop Trump’s federal worker resignation plan
A federal judge has dissolved a restraining order that blocked Donald Trump’s administration from offering “deferred resignations” to tens of thousands of government employees, opening the door for the administration to resume the so-called “buyout” plan in the president’s efforts to gut the federal workforce.
A temporary order from Massachusetts District Judge George O’Toole had blocked the administration from making an offer that officials claimed would place them on paid leave through September 30 with no expectation of working in that time.
A lawsuit from unions representing roughly 800,000 workers argued that they were forced into an “arbitrary, unlawful, short-fused ultimatum,” with a looming deadline to respond to an email blasted to virtually every federal employee.
Alex Woodward has the details.
Judge won’t stop Trump’s federal worker resignation plan
Restraining order that blocked deadline for more than 2 million workers to respond is lifted
Courts may try to use the Administrative Procedure Act to slow Trump down — what is it?
A nearly 80-year-old federal law, passed in response to a fast-moving, powerful Democratic administration, is now throwing a wrench into Donald Trump’s plans to rapidly slash spending and roll back Biden-era policies.
Many of the Republican’s signature actions so far have faced court challenges, and it doesn’t take long in these complaints to find mention of the 1946 Administrative Procedure Act.
Josh Marcus has the details.
How the obscure Administrative Procedure Act could stop Trump’s government overhaul
Longstanding administrative law stops government action that’s ‘arbitrary and capricious’
Full story: Trump’s Justice Department is suing New York over immigration policies
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Department of Justice is suing the state of New York, Governor Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James as Donald Trump’s administration targets so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions in his anti-immigration campaign.
“New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops and it stops today,” Bondi said during a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump’s Justice Department is suing New York over immigration policies
Attorney General targets Kathy Hochul and Letitia James in latest legal action
DOGE staffer accused of racist posts was ‘mistakenly’ given power to alter federal payments system
A 25-year-old former staffer for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency “mistakenly” gained access to alter a sensitive federal payments database within the Treasury Department, according to a new report.
Senior Treasury officials said Marko Elez was “mistakenly” and “briefly” granted “read/write” privileges to the secure system on February 5, according to sworn declarations reviewed by Politico.
Katie Hawkinson reports.
DOGE staffer was ‘mistakenly’ given power to alter federal payments system
Marko Elez resigned from DOGE after unearthing of racist social media posts
Even though it could cost them millions, red-state leaders applaud end of Department of Education
Leaders in red states are welcoming the idea of shutting down the Department of Education despite the fact that it might cost them millions, and in some cases billions, in federal funding.
They’re preparing plans for when the Trump administration brings about the removal of the department and are sharing their confidence that they will be able to step in and fill the void.
President Donald Trump has been arguing for the removal of the agency for years, and he’s now reported to be looking at taking executive action to gut the department while pushing lawmakers to conduct the final execution. Trump cannot remove the department without an act of the legislative branch.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Red-state leaders applaud end of Department of Education
GOP leaders expect to receive funding using a ‘block grant method’ without the federal agency
