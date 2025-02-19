Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York, questioned the citizenship status of a Latino local legislator during a public meeting.

The incident came as José Alvarado, vice chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators, asked the lawmaker to explain what documentation people should provide if approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Somebody that looks like me is approached by ICE,” Alvarado said to Lawler. “What would your immediate expectation be for me to do? What should I carry on me to demonstrate that this immigrant is the vice chairman of this board?”

Lawler responded: “Well, like every other person that is engaged by law enforcement, if you are asked for information, cooperate. I wouldn’t expect you as a, I don’t know, I assume you’re a citizen. Maybe you’re not, maybe you are.”

Some attendees laughed, while one person could be heard calling Lawler's comments “unbelievable,” according to NBC news.

open image in gallery Westchester County Board of Legislators Vice Chair José Alvarado had his citizenship questioned by Republican Representative Mike Lawler. ( Westchester County Board of Legislators )

Alvarado then pointed out citizenship is a requirement for holding public office.

“I didn’t realize that you didn’t know that in order to be elected, you have to be a citizen. In order to vote, you have to be a citizen,” Alvarado said.

Lawler doubled down on his remarks, claiming he understands you have to have citizenship to hold office.

“I understand to hold office, you have to be a citizen,” he said. “Your question was specific to what papers you should show as an immigrant. My point to you was, like everyone else who is a citizen, if you are encountered by law enforcement and they ask you for documentation, you provide it.”

The lawmaker was “simply making the point that people in this country, legally and obeying the law, have nothing to fear from ICE,” Lawler’s communications director Nate Soule told NBC News.

However, reports indicate that ICE is arresting several people with no criminal history. On January 26, ICE agents detained nearly 1,200 people in Chicago — but just 613 of those arrested had criminal histories, NBC News reports. Those without criminal histories were only detained for lacking legal authorization to remain in the U.S., which is considered a civil offense and not a crime.

open image in gallery Mike Lawler said he understood that citizenship was required to hold office, after appearing to question a lawmaker’s legal status. ( Getty Images )

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan told NBC News that ICE was aware of “at least a few” collateral arrests: "We want to get as many criminals as possible. They’re a public safety threat, and so with somebody else illegally here, they’re coming, too."

This comes after Trump promised to deport “millions and millions” and carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. The president is reportedly “angry” with the progress so far, as ICE fails to meet the numbers required to meet his repeated campaign promise.

A spokesperson for Lawler defended the congressman’s remarks in an email to NBC news.

“Congressman Lawler was simply making the point that people in this country, legally and obeying the law, have nothing to fear from ICE,” the spokesperson said. “The reality is that Democrats can’t win this argument on the merits, so all they have left is character assassination and lies. The Democrats’ defense of sanctuary city, county, and state policies was roundly rejected in the last election — including by the Hispanic community, who overwhelmingly moved toward Republicans.”

Last year, Lawler was forced to apologize after a photo emerged of him wearing blackface at a Halloween college party in 2006.

The Independent has contacted Lawler and Alvarado for comment.