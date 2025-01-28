‘Fear and anxiety’ as Navajo Nation members targeted in ICE operations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the height of irony, members of the Navajo Nation are reportedly being swept up in federal raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, even though they are the ultimate indigenous people of the country and legal U.S. citizens.

“Recent reports of negative interactions with federal immigration agents have raised concerns that have prompted fear and anxiety among our community members,” Navajo Nation president Dr. Buu Nygren wrote in a statement.

“Being Indigenous, being Navajo, you’re more American than being American,” he added in a separate interview with Arizona Mirror. “We got to have that respect from the federal government.”

At least 15 Indigenous people in Arizona and New Mexico have been stopped and questioned or detained as part of federal immigration enforcement operations, Navajo Nation officials told CNN.

Arizona state Senator Theresa Hatathlie, who is Diné/Navajo, told the outlet she received a report from a Navajo woman who reported that she and seven other Indigenous people were detained at a work site in Scottsdale, Arizona, and questioned for hours without their phones or any other way to contact their families or other officials.

“These raids have sparked significant fear, especially among tribal members in urban areas who face challenges with documentation,” the Navajo Nation said in a statement last week.

Navajo leaders said they’d heard reports of tribe members not having their IDs recognized ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Despite possessing Certificates of Indian Blood (CIBs) and state-issued IDs, several individuals have been detained or questioned by ICE agents who do not recognize these documents as valid proof of citizenship,” the statement added.

The Independent has contacted ICE for comment.

The Trump administration is spreading fear in tribal communities across the country, after it began openly questioning indigenous people’s citizenship status as part of its larger attempt to end birthright citizenship.

It also recently confirmed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to lead ICE’s parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security.

Noem has had a contentious relationship with her state’s tribes, many of whom banned her from accessing their territory after she accused tribal members of being absentee parents and in cahoots with drug cartels.

Donald Trump’s planned campaign of mass deportations has gotten off to a chaotic start.

In New Jersey, a U.S. military veteran with documentation was reportedly detained by agents who didn’t produce a warrant.

As The Independent has reported, in Chicago, meanwhile, ICE agents arrived in unmarked black trucks, causing “heightened anxiety and fear,” so much so Chicago school officials set off a false alarm that immigration officials were raiding an elementary school.