Lauren Boebert’s son tells judge he can’t afford a lawyer in thefts case

The son of Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert told a judge that he was struggling to find a lawyer he could afford, to defend him in his trial over alleged car break-ins and property theft.

Tyler Boebert, 19, appeared at the Garfield County Court on Thursday to hear the 14 charges against him, including felony counts for identity theft.

Westword reported that 9th Judicial District Judge John F Neiley told Mr Boebert that he liked the young man’s suit, saying: "I appreciate it when people dress for court”.

Despite his sharp suit, Mr Boebert told the judge that he was appearing without legal representation, as he was struggling to find one he could afford.

Tyler Boebert was arrested in February over alleged robbery and property theft incidents in Rifle, Colorado ( Rifle Police Department )

"We are working to hire an attorney, but it’s just been kind of hard with the prices," the defendant told the judge.

"Worst-case scenario, if we can’t get something figured out with the lawyer, then we’re going to apply for a public defender or whatever works best for me."

Rifle Police Department arrested Mr Boebert in February, after a “recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts”.

At the time, his Republican lawmaker mother released a statement saying her son had been through some “difficult, public challenges”.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track,” the Republican said.

The 19-year-old hit the headlines last year when Ms Boebert announced she was becoming a grandmother at 36, with Tyler becoming a dad.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert pictured in February 2024 ( Getty Images )

The right-wing representative spoke of her joy at her son’s partner “choosing life”, as a long-time anti-abortionist.

Ms Boebert is no stranger to dealing with law enforcement, having been arrested herself for disorderly conduct in 2015 while at a music festival in Colorado.

The following year, Ms Boebert was pulled over for speeding and was arrested for not paying a ticket, while her gun-themed restaurant “Shooters” was handed a restraining order in 2020 for breaking Covid laws.

Then, earlier this year, Ms Boebert was granted a restraining order against her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, who she divorced last year.

Their divorce was finalised shortly after the congresswoman was ejected from a theatre in Denver, where she was accused of vaping and groping her date during a performance of Beetlejuice.

Police were called out to a restaurant in Silt, where the couple had gotten into an altercation, on 6 January 2024. Mr Boebert had reportedly got drunk, had been cursing and yelling, and refused to leave the restaurant.

A few days later, Mr Boebert was arrested on suspicion of assaulting one of his sons, as well as criminal mischief, prohibited use of a firearm, obstructing a peace officer, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection to both incidents.

Within a few weeks, Tyler Boebert was arrested over incidents on 19 and 20 February, in which he and some underage friends allegedly robbed multiple people in Rifle.

He is next due in court on 9 May, where he is expected to present an attorney or a public defender.