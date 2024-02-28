Lauren Boebert’s son arrested over spate of break-ins

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Boebert’s teenage son has been charged with more than a dozen felony and misdemeanour offences in connection with a spate of property break-ins in Colorado, police say.

Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, was arrested on Sunday 27 February after a “recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts”, according to a statement from the Rifle Police Department.

He has been charged with four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and more than a dozen other misdemeanour and petty offences, police said.

“This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time. All suspects are considered innocent until adjudicated guilty in a court of law,” the statement read.

Police also released a blurry mugshot of the teenager, the eldest of the pro-Trump Colorado congresswoman’s four sons with her ex-husband Jayson Boebert.

On Wednesday morning, he was listed as an inmate in the Garfield County Sheriff’s jail. No bond or release date is listed.

Ms Boebert’s office did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, the son of GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, was arrested on Tuesday (Rifle Police Department)

Ms Boebert filed for divorce last year and was granted a restraining order earlier this year.

In court filings, Ms Boebert accused her ex-husband of getting in an argument with Tyler which led to Jayson allegedly storming out of their house with a rifle in early January.

Jayson Boebert is facing misdemeanour charges of assault, harassment and prohibited use of weapons, in relation to this incident.

Ms Boebert also cited a restaurant fight between the ex-couple in which Mr Boebert falsely claimed to police that she had struck him in the application for a restraining order.

Jayson Boebert later recanted the claim, and has been charged with obstructing a peace officer, third degree criminal trespass and disorderly by police in Silt, Colorado.

When contacted by the Associated Press, Jayson Boebert denied making threats or being violent towards the GOP lawmaker.

Lauren Boebert cited recent family troubles when announcing her decision to swap Congressional districts ahead off the 2024 elections (Associated Press)

He claimed that the restraining order was filed to boost Ms Boebert’s re-election campaign.

“I would never harm Lauren, I just want to move on and be in peace.”

In December, Ms Boebert cited family troubles as being behind her decision to switch districts to run in a neighbouring Congressional seat in November’s election.

“Personally, this announcement is a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family,” she said in a video announcing the move.

Ms Boebert narrowly avoided defeat to Democrat Adam Frisch in the 2022 midterms.

Last September, Ms Boebert was evicted from Denver’s Buell Theatre during a performance of Beetlejuice for vaping, singing, taking pictures and engaging in sexual touching with a date.

A spokesman initially denied Ms Boebert had vaped at the theatre, before surveillance footage was released showing her taking a drag and blowing out vapour.

She later said she had split up with her companion, bar owner Quinn Gallagher, after learning he was a Democrat.