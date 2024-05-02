Lauren Boebert heckled with chants of ‘Beetlejuice’ by college students

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

MAGA Republican Rep Lauren Boebert was heckled by protesters with chants of “Beetlejuice” as she visited the campus of George Washington University on Wednesday.

In September, the lawmaker was infamously kicked out of a performance of the musical Beetlejuice in Denver after loudly singing along, vaping, and appearing to get intimate with her date.

After initially denying any bad behaviour, she later apologised citing her recent divorce.

On Wednesday, Ms Boebert visited the college campus in Washington DC along with fellow Republican representatives James Comer, Byron Donalds, and Anna Paulina Luna. The visit comes at a time when protests are spreading across US colleges, as students call on universities to divest from ties to Israel due to its ongoing war on Gaza.

As the group of Republicans arrived, chants of “Beetlejuice” could be heard.

At one point, Ms Boebert was seen trying to pull down a Palestinian flag.

“This is America and that s*** needs to come down,” she told students.

Rep Lauren Boebert speaks at the campus of GW University in Washington DC ( Screenshot / CNN )

“So this is what the students here at GW University are facing each and every day. Their learning activities are being disrupted, their finals are being disrupted,” Ms Boebert told the assembled press and surrounding protesters.

“The law school students are the only ones permitted on campus during finals and their learning and studying time has been completely disrupted by this 2024 Summer of Love.”

She went on to claim that several Jewish students had approached her saying they fear for their lives.

“Seven students have been suspended for trespassing and it's time that [DC] Mayor [Muriel] Bowser gets aggressive in keeping safety here on this campus and the surrounding perimeter,” she added before she was drowned out by chants of “free Palestine”.

“I’ve seen signs here today saying ‘queer and trans folks for a liberated Palestine’, ‘gays for Gaza’, ‘from the river to the sea Palestine will be free’, ‘Chinese for Palestine’, followed by ‘all cops are bastards’ – this is not only disgusting...,” she continued before the chants took over once more.

Ms Boebert went on to say that almost every single person in the “so-called liberated zone would be eviscerated by the very terrorists you're standing here supporting”.

She accused faculty of being involved in the protests and called on the university and the mayor to take forceful action against the protesters or risk losing their federal funding.

Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson was also heckled during a visit to Columbia University in New York, where he called for university President Minouche Shafik to resign amid protests on campus.

Police in riot gear entered the university on Tuesday night and arrested dozens of protesters.

Hundreds of officers took down a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of California at Los Angeles early on Thursday following a Wednesday night attack by supporters of Israel.

Officers pushed into the square on Wednesday night before entering the camp at about 3.15am.

The raid on the UCLA campus came just hours after New York police arrested more than 300 people at Columbia.

Also, New Hampshire police disassembled tents at Dartmouth College and Oregon officers entered the campus of Portland State University as school officials attempted to stop the library occupation that began on Monday.

The Independent has contacted the office of Ms Boebert for comment.